With the arrival of their first child just months away, the couple headed to Tahiti for a paradise holiday
The largest of the French Polynesian Islands, Tahiti enjoys a tropical climate all year round
Its powdery white sand and cobalt waters have long appealed to the rich and famous
No strangers to the tropical paradise, the pair spent their 2006 honeymoon on the neighbouring Society Island of Bora Bora. Their trip down memory lane is thought to be an early second wedding anniversary celebration ahead of the arrival making its debut.
Dubbed the pearl of the pacific, Tahiti, with its powdery white sand and turquoise and cobalt blue waters, has long appealed to the rich and famous. Marlon Brando fell under its spell while filming Mutiny On The Bounty and bought his own island 26 miles off its coast.
Located on a small harbour surrounded by rolling hills, Papeete has a distinct French flavour. And while Nicole and her man will likely sequester themselves away in a luxury resort, the town offers a bustling nightlife, cool cafe scene and fun shopping opportunities in a vast large market selling local handicrafts, perfumes and flowers.
And if they do end up doing a little sightseeing the picturesque Catholic Cathedral in the heart of town, the waterfront church of Paofai and the city's unique Pearl Museum will probably be topping their list.