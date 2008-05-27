The actress poses for a photoshoot ahead of the start of filming on her new thriller, which is set on the Spanish volcanic island
For the film, Penelope is reunited with internationally acclaimed Spanish director Pedro Almodovar, with whom she has collaborated on numerous occasions in the past
One of the locations set to make an appearance in the film is a striking volcanic bowl where a green-hued lagoon laps at a black-sand shoreline
They'll be spoiled for choice when it comes to stunning backdrops on the most eastern Canary Isle. Situated in the Atlantic Ocean, 79 miles off the west coast of Africa, Lanzarote offers year-round sunshine, dramatic volcanic landscapes and white sand beaches.
One of the locations the beautiful Spanish star will be working in is the popular tourist attraction of El Golfo, a volcanic caldera with an unusual green lagoon, black sand beach and wind-eroded cliffs.
Also making an appearance in the movie will be Costa Teguise, a resort popular with windsurfers which is famous for its lively nightlife and beaches. Penelope might nip along during breaks from filming to the historic capital of Teguise, just 15 minutes away, which hosts a bustling market every Sunday.