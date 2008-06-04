David and his pal head for Portofino harbour in the yacht's rubber tender
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos for gallery
There they strolled along the village's picturesque quay before stopping off at a waterfront cafe for refreshments
Photo: © Rex
Located on the Italian Riviera, the former fishing village of Portofino clings to a hillside on the northwestern coast of Italy. These days a popular destination for the jet-set, it features luxurious boutique hotels and a harbour crammed with million-dollar yachts
4 JUNE 2008
With the skies looking a little overcast as the chums chatted together on the deck of a yacht moored in the picturesque harbour, the Canadian-born director and his companion took to the vessel's rubber tender and headed for the shore. There they strolled along the pretty quay-side before stopping off for refreshments at a waterfront café.
Hugely popular with international celebrities, the picture-perfect community of Portofino hugs a hillside on Italy's northwestern coast, above a bay which once housed local fishing boats and these days is packed with the yachts of the rich and famous.
Cervara Abbey, the 14th-century former religious centre where rocker Rod wed Penny in 2007, is a definite must-see, featuring spectacular views out over the coastline. The stunning countryside surrounding the village is also not to be missed, especially the trails of Cinque Terre national park, which wind for kilometres along the dramatic rocky coastline.
Other popular excursions include the 20-minute boat ride out to San Fructuoso. Reachable only by sea, the village boasts a Michelin-starred restaurant in addition to its medieval monastery and is a great place for star spotting.