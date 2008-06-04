David and his pal head for Portofino harbour in the yacht's rubber tender

Photo: © Rex

Click on photos for gallery

There they strolled along the village's picturesque quay before stopping off at a waterfront cafe for refreshments

Photo: © Rex

Located on the Italian Riviera, the former fishing village of Portofino clings to a hillside on the northwestern coast of Italy. These days a popular destination for the jet-set, it features luxurious boutique hotels and a harbour crammed with million-dollar yachts