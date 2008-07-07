The latina beauty takes a stroll in the Cinque Terre national park while on holiday in Portofino. The area is made of up five neighbouring villages on the Italian Riviera, accessible by stunning trails which wind along the rugged coastline

Photo: © Rex

In the fishing village of Vernazza, the must-have sight is the shrine of Nostra Signora di Reggio and the local church - which was built in 1318

J Lo and her husband Marc may have been tempted by the famous Sciacchetrà local wine if they stopped to visit secluded Manarola - the second smallest, and thought to be the oldest, of the five villages that make up the Cinque Terre