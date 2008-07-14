The actress turns surf babe - just one of the many watersports on offer in Maui
She and her husband are on Maui, the second largest island in the Hawaiian archipelago
One of the island's numerous must-see attractions is the Haleakala Crater, an active volcano which offers spectacular views over the island - particularly at sunrise
Based on the second largest island of Maui - known as the 'Valley Isle' due to the narrow plain between its mountain ranges - the energetic 45-year-old has been getting to grips with the American state's favourite sport: surfing. And if she fancies trying her hand at other watersports she'll be spoilt for choice. Scuba diving and snorkelling are also popular activities, as are rafting and submarine tours.
The couple may also plan on heading to Lahaina harbour for a spot of whale watching - 7,000 humpback whales visit the island's warm waters ever year.
Back on dry land there's plenty to do, from horseriding in the mountains to a round of golf on one of the island's 16 courses. Another favourite with visitors is watching the sun rise over the spectacular Haleakala Crater - an active, although currently sleeping, volcano - while checking out the island's stunning waterfalls is also a must.