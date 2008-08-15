The couple take a stroll along the sidewalk of Manhattan's Upper East Side, where they stopped off to have lunch
Photo: © Rex
Stunning vistas of the city's skyline can be viewed from the Brooklyn Bridge - just one of New York's famous landmarks
Photo: © Getty Images
Another must see is Central Park - an oasis of green in the heart of the bustling metropolis
Photo: © Getty Images
15 AUGUST 2008
As a frequent visitor to the Big Apple, Rod - who owns a mansion in LA - will no doubt be well acquainted with the city's main attractions. If he felt like taking Penny on a sightseeing tour, a good choice would be to head for the legendary Statue of Liberty, while a trip across the Brooklyn Bridge offers some stunning views of the city's famous skyline.
The Empire State Building is another must-see, along with the buzzing billboards of Times Square and the awe-inspiring arches of Grand Central Station.
A stroll through Central Park, meanwhile, makes for an idyllic way for visitors to wind down after an afternoon on the tourist trail. And those who prefer to indulge in a little retail therapy can take advantage of the fabulous shopping opportunities that fill the surrounding streets.