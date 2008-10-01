The Sexyback singer and his actress girlfriend spent a few days exploring Rome before heading to the Amalfi Coast in southern Italy to attend the wedding of country singer Beverly Mitchell
The Trevi fountain is one of the city's most popular sights, and the setting for many a marriage proposal
Hopeless romantics won't want to miss the "Mouth Of Truth", made famous by Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn's classic movie The Roman Holiday
Strolling arm-in-arm down one of Rome's cobbled streets Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel looked every inch the young couple in love. The pair were taking the opportunity to spend a few days in the Italian capital before moving onto the Amalfi coast for the October 1 wedding of Jessica's former 7th Heaven castmate, actress and country music singer Beverly Mitchell.
With its stunning architecture and rich history, Rome has formed the romantic backdrop for many love stories, both on and off screen. And the Trevi Fountain, which played a starring role in Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn classic Roman Holiday was likely to have featured near the top of Justin and Jessica's sightseeing list.
The SexyBack singer and his girlfriend could further retrace the screen icons' steps by visiting The Forum and the 'Mouth Of Truth'. The stone face carved into the portico of a sixth-century church is still one of city's most popular attractions with visitors dipping their fingers into its mouth to test the legend that liars who do so will get their fingers bitten off.
Other not-to-be-missed sights include the Colisseum, the Pantheon, St Peter's Basilica and Michelangelo friezes in the Sistine Chapel.