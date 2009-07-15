A look at Sharon Stone's favourite place to unwind: Mardan Palace Spa, Turkey

After wrapping up a busy fortnight in Cannes, Sharon Stone was in need of some rest and relaxation. So the A-list beauty hopped on a private plane and headed straight to the Mardan Palace Spa in Antalya, Turkey.



Sharon apparently enjoyed her treatments so much she had to be dragged away for dinner. And she's not alone. More and more of the world’s most glamorous celebrities are choosing the Mardan Spa as the place to get away from it all: Mariah Carey, Paris Hilton and Monica Bellucci have all been pampered there recently.



Newly opened, this 8,000 square foot oasis of calm is not your ordinary spa. Drawing on exotic therapies, treatments and philosophies from around the world, guests can choose from a series of specially designed 'rituals' encompassing Chinese, Ayurvedic, European, Balinese, Oriental and Native Turkish treatments.



Spa director Sule Kara has done her homework. The resort offers some of the hottest, most innovative new treatments out there: from 14-carat gold facials straight out of Japan, to champagne soaks dreamed up in Paris, and Polynesian and Balinese body treatments that leave you soothed and smelling of coconuts and sunshine.



And if you’re feeling adventurous, you can even opt for some botox, derma-lift, or cellulite therapy that will all leave you looking wrinkle-free whilst lying by the pool.



The Mardan Palace Hotel



The hotel itself must be seen to be believed. Fringed by white beaches, (the extra fine, silky white sand was imported from Egypt for hotel guests) and crystal-clear blue water, the Mardan Palace leaves a lasting first impression.



Russian billionaire Telman Isamailov reportedly spent more than £1 billion on the project – and it shows. It positively gleams. And it’s no wonder – it’s kitted out with some 2500 tons of gold, aided and abetted by 500,000 crystals and 23,000 square metres of Italian marble.



The pool is a full five acres of sparkling blue waters lapping under bridges; it’s so large that guests can take gondola rides across. And a trip from one side to the other takes 30 minutes.



In the middle of the pool sits a sunken aquarium with some 2,400 fish – so you can literally swim with the fishes - including sharks! There are 11 on site restaurants to choose from, all offering delectable fare. But as amazing as all of that is – nothing is more delectable than the spa.



The spa



The Mardan Palace spa includes a treatment list more than 50 pages long. A team of specialists have been hand-picked and flown in from around the world.



Glancing through the elaborate menu; treaments like the dark chocolate massage, cooling baths steeped in rose petals, facials combining pearl extracts to brighten up dull skin and rejuvenating hydro thalasso water therapy are all begging to be tried.



A particular favourite is the Balinese massage and the Polynesian body treatment, which includes floating on the surface of a water bed after being scrubbed and polished.



There are also 12 different varieties of saunas and steam rooms available. Do you want the Swedish, Russian or Turkish version of a steam? Aromatherapy or light therapy during your steam? All are possible. There is also a stunning indoor pool surrounded by an enormous and free flowing waterfall which makes for a perfect pre-treatment dip.



The treatments



At 350 euros, the 24-carat gold facial is the most expensive on the menu, but it’s worth it. Historians say that Cleopatra slept in a gold mask every night to maintain her beauty. Pure gold has been used for centuries as the secret to youthful looking skin.



At Mardan this signature treatment uses a brand new technology straight from Japan combining Gamma PGA, ions and ultrasonic Nano mist combined with pure 24-carat gold to deliver glowing, radiant skin. Word is Sharon Stone loved hers!



The lowdown



Mardan Palace, Lara, Turkey, B&B



From the 11th of September, stay for seven nights with prices from £1209 pp. This includes flights from London Stansted with Cyprus Turkish Airlines. Cadogan Holidays is also offering one free night in 7 for stays until 31st October 2009. Spa treatments range from 30 – 350 Euros; but the saunas, steam rooms, pool and Turkish Hamman are all without charge. To book: call 0845 615 6793 or go to www.cadoganholidays.com. Flights were provided by Cyprus Turkish Airlines – YK, call 020 79304851 or visit www.kthy.net

Text: Ashley Pearson