Puerta Campeche: a five-star Mexican hacienda Close to the Puerta de Tierra of the walled city of Campeche, in the southwest of the Yucatan peninsula, in a land replete with history and romance, this seventeenth-century colonial homestead has been restored and transformed into a delightful five-star hotel.

VIEW GALLERY

Situated in the historical centre of Campeche – a UNESCO World Heritage site – the hacienda Puerta Campeche evokes the traditional colonial splendour of this southeastern tip of Mexico. The surrounding area, an exuberant tropical setting where once the Mayan culture flourished, is rich with archaeological and natural wonders and offers a marvellous juxtaposition of the natural, the ancient and the modern.

The building itself retains the style and charm of the original thick stone walls, arches and courtyards, but has been thoroughly modernised throughout. Many of the 15 meticulously decorated rooms and suites have 18-foot ceilings and exposed beams and rafters. Tall mahogany doors open onto tiled floors and dark tropical hardwood furniture; the comfortable beds are made up with cool cotton sheets, but for those who want to try a Mayan style siesta, the woven cotton hammocks of the area can be slung from pegs set firmly in the walls.

The traditional elegant simplicity has been brought right up to date and now offers an experience of pure indulgence, whether you're bathing in the pool with its unusual curves and corners, strolling around the lush gardens, enjoying a luxurious session in the spa, star-gazing from the rooftop, or simply imbibing the rich heritage contained within the walls. The restaurant La Guardia, with views out over the pool and gardens, offers fine traditional and international cuisine with an emphasis on seafood, and local crafts can be purchased in the gift shop. For those who wish to explore the area further, a full programme of excursions and activities is available.

Further information:

Starwood hotels

Hacienda Puerta Campeche