Havens of relaxation in Ibiza This year, autumn begins in the northern hemisphere on September 23rd, but there are still places where you can prolong the summer with a relaxing break. Here we select five boutique hotels on the island of Ibiza where you can stock up on sunshine for the season ahead.

Can Curreu



Everything about this traditional Ibizan house situated on a hill and surrounded by rich natural scenery contributes to making it a haven of peace. The rooms are located in adjoining houses connected by by cobbled paths, the pool garden offers magnificent views of the bay and guests can enjoy private boat trips around the island. The spa, though, deserves special mention: it's a space based on harmony, a place to indulge your five senses and achieve balance between body and mind. The extensive menu of treatments fuses Eastern and Western wisdom and techniques and includes rituals based on the four elements.

Atzaro



Surrounded by orange groves, this old family homestead has been converted by its owners into a place of rest and relaxation, blending the local island style with touches of Zen. The typical Ibizan architecture of whitewashed walls and roofs of juniperwood, harmonise with Arabic, Asian and African elements, and the spa is an essential part of the whole. A number of exquisitely carved wooden treatment temples set around a lily pond provide a secluded and serene environment for beauty, health and relaxation treatments. The sound of running water and the natural scents of the citrus trees provide the background for yoga, meditation and other activities. The facilities include a gym, hammam, sauna and 43-metre lap pool



Hacienda Na Xamena



On the edge of the sea, and yet in the middle of a Mediterranean pine forest, the glamorous Hacienda Na Xamena enjoys a privileged natural setting. All around are waterfalls, streams and plants, and the traditional whitewashed architecture with its courtyards, galleries and arcades harmonises perfectly. The natural world is just a step away and each room offers tremendous views, whether its the emerald sea, the wild cliffs or an unforgettable sunset. There is a world of sensations to enjoy, but nowhere better than in the Posidonia spa, which boasts a cascade of heated saltwater pools and waterfalls for thalassotherapy treatments.



Es Cucons



Choose your massage style: Thai, Taoist or shiatsu, revitalising or maybe aromotherapy with essential oils... Perhaps you fancy yoga, pilates or stretching... However you want to spend your break, whether it's relaxation, a holistic ayurvedic treatment or a romantic escape with your partner, this charming family hotel with spa, sauna and pool in a perfect natural setting has something to offer. The house dates from the seventeenth century and has been carefully refurbished with natural materials in keeping with the local environment to provide the perfect location for a quiet getaway.



Can Lluc



In the heart of rural Ibiza, in an important ecological area, surrounded by pines, carobs, figs and ancient olive trees, this exquisite farmhouse overlooking the bay of Sant Antoni exudes calm and tranquillity. Facilities include jacuzzi, chill-out area and swimming pool, as well as health and fitness centre with a range of massage and treatment options. There are rooms, suites and villas, and the traditional architectural style has been conserved in dozens of clever nooks and corners.



