The top ten European music festivals of 2013

It's the time of the year Kate Moss, Alexa Chung and Daisy Lowe have been waiting for.



Sporting their best sunnies, Hunter willies and vibrant macs, the celebrity glitterati will be experiencing the sounds, sights and sun of the best music festivals on offer.



With the delights of Coachella over, most festival goers will turn their heads to Glastonbury for some festival inspiration closer to home. However, far away from the realm of the UK's music magic, there are plenty more European festival haunts providing glamour and great music without the celebrity price tag.

VIEW GALLERY

CLICK ON THE GALLERY TO VIEW THIS YEAR'S HOTTEST FESTIVALS





Kicking off the European festival season, Primavera Sound is a must-go for all sun and music lovers. Set just thirty minutes outside of Barcelona in the Parc Del Forum, this year’s line-up boasts Blur, Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds and Jessie Ware without the impending doom of boggy mud. Just a week later, the Primavera sister festival of the same name will open in Oporto, Portugal.



Later on in the festival season, music-lovers can make the best of the summer enjoying chart-toppers such as The Arctic Monkeys, Kings of Leon and Florence and The Machine with an idyllic backdrop.



Encompassing Spain, Portugal, Norway, Sweden, Poland and Belgium, take a look at HELLO! Online's guide to the top ten must-visit European festivals of the year.