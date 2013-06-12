﻿

Where Prince William popped the question and Sam Branson wed: beautiful images of luxury African safaris

Filmmaker Sam Branson, son of Virgin tycoon Sir Richard, chose the idyllic setting of his dad Sir Richard's private South African game reserve to marry stunning actress Isabella Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe.

And he isn’t the only one to choose a luxury African safari for an extra special holiday. Prince William and then girlfriend Kate Middleton headed off to the Kenyan wild, where the Prince chose the magical, romantic ambience of the Lewa Safari Camp to pop the question to the beautiful brunette.

Justin Timberlake and new wife Jessica Biel topped off their wonderful wedding with an unforgettable honeymoon in the world-famous Serengeti Park.

With the summer fast approaching and Africa set as the hottest continent to visit in 2013, leaf through 20 beautiful shots that will have you planning your next travel destination – wedding or no wedding…

