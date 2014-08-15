Where George Clooney might tie the knot with Amal Alamuddin: Villa Oleandra on Lake Como

Just four months ago Hollywood hunk George Clooney surprised fans with the news of his engagement to high-flying British lawyer love Amal Alamuddin. Now, their imminent wedding is one of the most hotly anticipated events of the year.



While the exact date for the nuptials has not been revealed, it is thought that George and Amal are set on tying the knot in September, at George's favourite villa on the banks of Lake Como, Villa Oleandra.



Scroll down to see our favourite photographs of George's idyllic Italian home, one of three owned by the star, complete with breathtaking lake vistas, its own private pool and jetty...