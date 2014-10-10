What's on in the UK: Things to do in the next week

Whether you're looking for a meal entirely made of chocolate, an evening of silent cinema, or a female-driven comedy, HELLO! Online has something for you to enjoy in the next week across the United Kingdom.

Friday 10 October - Miranda Hart's My, What I Call, Live Show



The British queen of comedy Miranda Hart is treating fans across the UK to her signature sense of humour. It's her first stand-up show since the hit BBC show Miranda aired and the comedian has advised audiences to "expect galloping, attempts at song and dance, and simply – such fun!"









Saturday 11 October - Speakeasy Cocktails









Sunday 12 October - Perfect In Pink Afternoon Tea



Manchester's chic bar, Cloud 23, will be launching a new Perfect In Pink afternoon tea to support Breakthrough Breast Cancer month. The mouth-watering menu will be turning pink, with a delicious selection of pink delights including mini smoked salmon bagels, strawberry bakewell tart, and a 1930’s cosmopolitan cocktai



Available through October, see www.cloud23bar.com/ for more information





Monday 13 October - Gourmet Odyssey



London Restaurant Festival is now live, and this year Laurent-Perrier will be offering three Gourmet Odyssey experiences for the food lover - including foodie tours of hip East London eateries, American inspired restaurants and some of London's finest hotel restaurants.



See londonrestaurantfestival.com/events/gourmet-odyssey/ for more information





Tuesday 14 October - BFI London Film Festival, Testament of Youth gala



The 2014 BFI London Film Festival is well underway and Tuesday sees Testament of Youth premiere as the Centrepiece gala, supported by Boris Johnson. An adaptation of Vera Brittain's World War II memoir, the film explores Vera's extraordinary life from Oxford student to life as a frontline nurse.



See whatson.bfi.org.uk for more information







Wednesday 15 October - Silent Swoon



Wrap yourself up warm and head down to Covent Garden and Silent Swoon this week. For three days St Martin's Courtyard will transform itself into a silent cinema where you can choose from The Talented Mr. Ripley, Crazy Stupid Love, or Rebel Without A Cause. Tickets are free but allocated, and also provide you with free popcorn, sweets and a bottle of fizz.



Visit stmartinscourtyard.co.uk/ for more information





Thursday 16 October - Plum + Split Milk with Gü



It's National Chocolate Week and to celebrate, Gü and award-winning restaurant Plum + Split Milk have teamed up to offer classic restaurant-quality meals all made with types of chocolate. The three-course menu includes pan-fried scallops with white chocolate and the ultimate chocolate and tonka bean Melting Middle.



See chocolateweek.co.uk/ for more information



London cocktail bar Boisdale of Bishopsgate is launching a new Saturday concept with award-winning bartender Ernest Reid and head bartender Dan Davies mixing delicious cocktails for guests. The launch will begin from 8pm with the world-renowned TJ Johnson taking to the stage to delight guests with his unique jazz trio.



See boisdale.co.uk/bishopsgate/ for more information