Do Hong Kong in style at the Island Shangri-La

Thinking of making a trip to Hong Kong? You should consider staying at the Island Shangri-La, a luxury hotel in the heart of the bustling destination.

Opulent decorations - think Venetian chandeliers, bubble lifts that put a huge silk painting on full display and an extensive private art collection - make for an East meets West experience and serious old school chic.

But perhaps the hotel's main draw is the breathtaking views of Victoria Harbour and the peak, which are afforded from the hotel's lofty height. A highlight was eating our breakfast at the top of building, looking out at the magnificent view.

The rooms, meanwhile, are well equipped, spacious and grand... The beds are some of the most comfortable we've ever experienced - it's really hard to leave.