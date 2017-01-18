Review: Hotel Molitor Paris

It's rare to find an outdoors hotel swimming pool in Paris, which is what makes Hotel Molitor so special. It is, in fact, one of the most famous swimming pools in Paris and actually responsible for launching the bikini in 1946.



Located in the 16th arrondissement, it's perfect for sports fans with Roland Garros tennis courts, Parc des Princes and Jean Bouin stadiums all situated next to the hotel. More conventional tourists are easily accessible via a choice of two metro lines nearby.





The Clarins spa is one of the hotel's prized features – with 13 treatment rooms, including two suites and a beautiful lounge-like reception, it is the biggest hotel spa in Paris and offers a wide range of face and body treatments, as well as a sauna and steam room.



The rooms, meanwhile, overlook the spectacular outdoors pool with floor to ceiling windows and boast an upscale, chic feel.





If you fancy eating at the hotel, head to the brasserie, where you can savor unique cocktails – the DIY Old Fashioned is particularly delightful – and French gastronomy helmed by renowned chef Julien Mercier, who offers traditional dishes created with seasonal produce.

For more information, visit sofitel.com.