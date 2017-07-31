Do Paris in style at Le Pavillon des Lettres

Paris is full of beautiful, luxury hotels, but we're quite taken with Le Pavillon des Lettres. The small, luxury boutique hotel is nestled within a quiet road off Faubourg St Honore, close to the Champs Elysees and some of the city's most famous landmarks. Plus, a vast array of cafes, restaurants and shops are all within just a few minutes' walk.

The hotel is based on a literary theme, whereby each of its 26 rooms corresponds to a letter of the alphabet and a writer. It's a total bookworm's heaven - there is an extensive library and a room service menu to order some literature for bedtime reading!

Another fun aspect is the 'honesty' bar, which allows guests to drink at their own discretion.

The decor falls into the category of pared-back luxe, with plush fabrics in neutral tones and an intimate, homely vibe. The rooms are reasonably spacious, light and more than equipped for a weekend away.