Crete: Visit this diverse island in style

Santorini and Mykonos may have become hugely popular in recent years, but don't underestimate Crete, one of Greece's biggest and most beautiful islands. Ancient ruins, a wide choice of beaches, incredible food and hospitable people make Crete an absolute must-visit for those wanting to explore a Greek island.

Located just 30 minutes from Heraklion airport on a stretch of private coastline, you'll find Abaton Island Resort & Spa, a sleek and stunning luxury hotel overlooking the crystal clear waters.

Upon arriving at the hotel, guests are greeted by opulent white marble, panoramic ocean views and very friendly staff who are willing to tend to your every need.

The rooms are spectacular – all white and decorated to perfection with every amenity you could possibly need. Nearly half of the 152 rooms here come with a private pool – some of the suites also boast Jacuzzis – and there is a large pool on the edge of the resort with comfy daybeds for a bit of peace and quiet.

The food is another huge reason to visit this resort – there are four restaurants, each offering something a little different. The WOW Steak and Sushi restaurant does what is says on the tin - incredible steak and sushi – but the lamb is not to be missed, either. Elemes is another restaurant that focuses on local Greek food – go for the Cretan risotto.

For more information, visit abaton.gr.