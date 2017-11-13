Home Sweet Home with Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas The Strictly Come Dancing judge reveals all about her home life

Shirley Ballas has opened up about her home life and how she likes to unwind after a busy week at work. The Strictly Come Dancing judge says she's never happier than when she gets a visit from her son, Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Mark Ballas, and is quite the "perfectionist" when it comes to entertaining guests. Watch the video above to see more!

What's your favourite room in your house?

"My favourite room in my house is my bedroom; my private space where I can go to do my reading or listen to music."

What's the first thing you do in the morning?

"The first thing I do in the morning is pick up my cell phone and call my mother to check that she's ok, and the first thing I do in the evening is call my mother to see how she's doing, and my son to see how his day went."

What's your ideal night in?

"My ideal night in after being busy working all week is to lie on the sofa and put a nice movie on with my friend Terrie, and just enjoy a beautiful movie."

What do you do in your house when no one's watching?

"What I like to do when nobody's watching at home is, when I have my shower in the morning, I listen to music - my favourite group is Alexander Jean – they wrote a beautiful rumba called Paper Planes. So I do my little rumba moves while I'm washing my hair. Do my little rolls, exercise a little bit."

What's your favourite event to host?

"When I host a dinner party at home I'm quite a perfectionist. I like the knives and forks to be in a straight line. I like the spoons and everything to be in the right line. I like the table to be beautiful with flowers and a nice tablecloth. I'm the hostess with the mostess."

When are you happiest at home?

"I'm the happiest at home when I get a visit from my daughter-in-law, BC Jean, and Mark Ballas, my son. They'll pop round for breakfast or I'll attempt to cook them a meal. That's the most special time for me."

