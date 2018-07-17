Video: The top city break destinations for the summer See the best short stay destinations close to home

The UK’s proximity to Europe gives Brits a plethora of exotic city break opportunities to explore right on our doorstep. Those looking for the glamour and elegance of Paris without the crowds should head to Lyon; this undiscovered gem of France’s south-east is finally on the map thanks to its blend of history and culture with its uniquely intimate size. Looking for something more exotic? Head to Istanbul, this meeting place between occident and orient is renowned for its stunning mosques, bustling Bazaars and spectacular views. Gothic gem Lisbon is a hot destination this summer thanks to its picture perfect labyrinthine cobbled streets, pallid domed cathedrals and ancient ruins. Located on the banks of the river Elbe, Hamburg has regained its crown as the coolest city in Germany. Once described as a gateway to the world, travellers flock to this historic port city for its unrivalled nightlife and music heritage. Romanian capital Bucharest is a jarring melange of Balkan effervescence and European elegance, where the calming influence of Europe meets the unrivalled wilderness of Transylvania, a modern playground of energetic fun. See the full list in our video below.

