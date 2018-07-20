Revealed: 2018’s up-and-coming destinations - video A look at 2018’s most undiscovered holiday hotspots

Still looking for a late summer getaway? Booking.com’s list of the most up-and-coming holiday destinations for 2018 features some unique and surprising additions. From the often snowy spa town of Sapporo, Japan, where hot springs bubble next to delicate cherry blossom is worlds away from the hustle of Tokyo or Osaka, to Portland, renowned for its thriving brilliant array of food trucks and buzzing nightlife. Also included are Brisbane, the often overlooked gem of Australia’s Gold Coast with its spectacular sandy beaches and cosmopolitan vibe, and Taitung City, Taiwan, a casual coastal town known for hot springs and fresh seafood. See the full list in our video below.

SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO: