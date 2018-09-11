See where Great British Bake Off is filmed and how you can visit The estate is open to the public at certain times throughout the year

Great British Bake Off is still attracting millions of viewers each week in its second series on Channel 4, and despite having a new crop of budding bakers in the tent alongside judges Prue Leith, Paul Hollywood and presenters Noel Fielding and Sandi Tolksvig, there is one thing about the show that hasn't changed – where it's filmed.

The much-loved baking competition takes place in the famous Bake Off tent, which is erected in the grounds of the Welford Park Estate in Berkshire each year. And the estate provides the perfect backdrop for filming, with pristine gardens, an apple orchard with a wild flower meadow and extensive woodland and farmland.

Great British Bake Off is filmed in the grounds of Welford Park

The team at the estate offer everything the contestants and crew could possibly need while filming the show; including a production office, green room and catering – although we imagine they usually enjoy the leftover cakes!

While the Welford Estate is a private home, it is open to the public on certain dates throughout the year, including a five-week stint to showcase the beautiful Snowdrop Gardens, which attract crowds of visitors from the end of January to early March. Welford Park has confirmed the attraction will be open Wednesday to Sunday from 30 January to 3 March 2019, with tickets available for £8 for adults, £6 for concessions and £4 for children, with under fours offered free entry. The park is also home to a gift shop and tearooms, which are only open during February.

The estate opens its Snowdrop Gardens in February

The new series of Bake Off is well underway, with fans reacting well to the new contestants and changes made to the show, including the addition of Vegan Week, giving the challenge of baking a cake without using ingredients such as butter, eggs, milk and cream. The series has become such a hit that even Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has expressed his love for it, revealing that he "always tries to make time" to watch the latest episode.

