12 of the best luxury spa breaks in the UK

For true rest and relaxation there's nothing quite like a spa break, and you'll be hard pushed to find anywhere better than these indulgent retreats. We've rounded up 14 of the best luxury spa breaks in the UK – including one with the Duchess of Sussex's seal of approval! Read on for our top tips…

1) Champneys:

With four spa retreats across England, chances are you won't have to travel too far to find your nearest Champneys health spa. These resorts promise spa indulgence and pampering treatments that you could enjoy as part of a relaxing spa day or treat yourself to a relaxing weekend break. At each retreat you'll be able to make use of facilities such as a swimming pool, sauna, Jacuzzi and steam room, or if you're feeling a little more energetic you can head to the gym or explore the neighbouring countryside.

A one-night stay with a free bronze treatment collection worth £88 starts at just £157.50. Prices vary depending on which location you choose, and weekend supplements apply. See more at Champneys.com.

2) Cliveden House, Berkshire:

If it's good enough for the Duchess of Sussex, then Cliveden House deserves a spot on our list of luxury spa breaks. Meghan and her mother Doria Ragland spent the night here on the eve of the royal wedding in May 2018, and it's a fabulous spot for a spa day or retreat. With seven treatment rooms, indoor and outdoor pools, a gym, outdoor hot tubs and a tennis centre, you'll be feeling relaxed and revitalised after a stay here.

Treat yourself to the Cliveden Spa Experience, which includes a 60-minute treatment of your choice, a luxury overnight stay, full English breakfast, lunch and full use of the spa facilities, as well as access to the 376 acres of National Trust Gardens. Prices start from £367.50 per person, per night. Get more info at clivedenhouse.co.uk.

3) Middlethorpe Hall, York:

This country house hotel is located just two miles away from the centre of York, yet you'll feel like it's much further away once you enter this 20 acre estate with beautiful gardens and parkland. The spa here is located in its own secluded garden and includes treatments like facials, massages and holistic treatments with a programme of spa days and half spa days from £89 per person. Tie in with a stay at the historic hotel for a truly relaxing break. Visit middlethorpe.com for more details.

4) Pennyhill Park, Surrey

Pennyhill Park is another exclusive hotel and spa that has a number of celebrity fans, having served as the venue for Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's wedding in 2015. The couple loved it so much they returned to celebrate their anniversary, and we're sure you'll want to keep coming back as soon as you experience what's on offer. A luxury spa break includes overnight accommodation, dinner in the Brasserie, a full English breakfast, a three-course lunch in the spa restaurant and use of all facilities – as well as a 60 minute treatment per person for two people. Prices start from £625 per room based on two guests sharing. Visit exclusive.co.uk/pennyhill-park for more.

5) The Varsity Hotel and Spa, Cambridge:

You can tie in some rest and relaxation with a visit to the charming city of Cambridge with a stay at The Varsity Hotel and Spa. Although it has a prime location in the city, you can escape the hustle and bustle at the onsite spa, which overlooks the River Cam and offers a wide range of Elemis treatments, a sauna, steam room, Jacuzzi, gym and studio classes.

Try the Spa Saver package, which includes accommodation and two 25 minute treatments, a continental breakfast, spa access, gym use, complimentary bicycle rental to explore the city, as well as free fast Wi-Fi and a DVD library if you'd prefer to stay in. Get full details at thevarsityhotel.co.uk.

6) Chewton Glen, Hampshire:

It's been voted the number one hotel in the UK by hoteliers, and counts Tess Daly and Mollie King among its celebrity fans, so Chewton Glen is well worth considering for an indulgent spa break. You'll find a 17-metre swimming pool, hydrotherapy spa pool, outdoor whirlpool, saunas and steam rooms, as well as treatment rooms offering everything from manicures to massages. If you're up for something more active, meanwhile, there's also a gym, indoor and outdoor tennis centre, golf course and acres of country trails for walking or jogging.

A midweek spa break starts at £590 for two, while a treehouse spa break – as tried by Tess and Mollie – begins at £1,050 per night and includes a stay in your chosen treehouse suite. See more at chewtonglen.com.

7) The Grove, Hertfordshire:

Set in 300 acres of beautiful countryside, this is the place to go to escape from it all – but only 18 miles away from London! The award-winning spa offers a number of different treatments and packages, all designed to offer the ultimate indulgence and relaxation. Prices start at £165 for the Be Nurture package, which includes a personally-tailored treatment, use of the spa facilities and a Bento box lunch. Get all the details at thegrove.co.uk.

8) Luton Hoo, Bedfordshire:

This five-star hotel, located on the border of Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire, is nothing short of stunning, with an array of facilities within its country club and spa. There are several spa day packages on offer too, whether you just have a few hours to spare on a Sunday afternoon or want to indulge yourself with the Ultimate Spa Experience – including a 25 minute body scrub, 55 minute body or massage treatment, 80 minute facial treatment, two-course lunch in Adam's Brasserie and full use of the spa and leisure facilities. Costs £250 per person. See more at lutonhoo.co.uk.

9) Whatley Manor, Wiltshire:

Princess Anne and daughter Zara Tindall are said to be regular visitors to this Cotswold manor house, so who knows who you might spot on a break here. The spa includes a Natura Bisse Bubble Suite – the only one in the UK – which features a purifying and detoxing bubble treatment.

The spa also has a hydrotherapy pool, thermal cabins and salt scrub showers, a gym and workout studio. Full day spa use costs £90, while the ultimate luxury spa day package costs £250 and includes full use of the spa facilities, a glass of champagne, light lunch and two 60-minute spa treatments. Get more details at whatleymanor.com.

10) Coworth Park, Berkshire:

Prince Harry chose this luxury hotel to spend his last night before the royal wedding in May 2018, alongside his brother and best man Prince William. As well as providing a relaxing break away, the hotel has a spa with indoor pool, treatment rooms, a gym, and private sun terrace, with various spa day packages on offer. The Champagne Spa Day is a real treat, with eucalyptus body exfoliation, followed by a classic Swedish massage and Kerstin Florian's Sublime Prescription Facial. Your pampering day will culminate with a deluxe lacquer manicure and pedicure, plus a glass of champagne served with the spa day lunch. Prices start at £380. Get more info at dorchestercollection.com.

11) Dormy House Hotel & Spa, Worcestershire:

Offering fabulous views over the Cotswolds, you won't regret a stay at Dormy House Hotel & Spa, which is home to an award-winning spa complete with pool, terrace hot tub, Scandi-style thermal suite, a fitness suite and a number of treatment rooms. Try the Timeless Spa Break, which includes overnight accommodation, a 60 minute spa treatment of your choice, champagne lunch in the Greenhouse, dinner in the Potting Shed, full English breakfast and use of the spa facilities from £541, based on two people sharing. See more at dormyhouse.co.uk.

12) Lime Wood Hotel, Hampshire:

Venture just 90 minutes out of London and you'll find Lime Wood Hotel, an idyllic hideaway in the New Forest. The spa here has its own rooftop herb garden where morning yoga and meditation classes are hosted, as well as a hydro-pool, steam room and sauna. Spa days include unlimited access to all facilities as well as a set lunch menu. Prices start at £220 for different spa day packages, such as the Girls Getaway day, which includes 120 minutes treatment time. Get more details at limewoodhotel.co.uk.

