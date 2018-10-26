Things to do this weekend in London: 26 to 28 October Your weekend plans are sorted!

It's Fri-YAY! There's plenty to do in the capital this weekend, from ice skating on a rooftop to a pre-Halloween makeup session in a swanky salon. Read on for fun things to do in London...

Have a frightful free Halloween makeover

Gals and ghouls, if you're hitting the town for Halloween this weekend, pop in to Duck & Dry. The Oxford Circus salon will be offering free Halloween-inspired looks including The Warrior Temptress, Red Rose Siren and Queen of Thorns, from 5 to 7pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Party-goers will be able to choose from a selection of luxury hair styles plus face paint designs, while sipping on a glass of Freixenet's Cordon Negro. The offer is only open to the first 60 customers, who must pre-book via email at Duck & Dry Oxford Circus to confirm their place.

duckanddry.com

Gin tipples and ice skating on a rooftop

The John Lewis roof terrace may have closed its summer doors for another year, but they have now teamed up with Sipsmith to create the ultimate winter haven. The delicious gin brand have created hot gin cocktails to enjoy on the cosy roof terrace (complete with pumpkins and fairy lights), and there's even an ice skating rink to echo the "hedonistic frost fairs that took place on the frozen river Thames during the cold months of the 17th Century". You can grab some friends and book a Hideaway lodge, and MYPIE is on hand to serve up delicious hot sausage roles and Scotch eggs. This is definitely not one to miss if you're already starting to feel festive.

johnlewis.com/our-services/roof-garden

Get ready for Day of the Dead with Patrón

Technically not happening this weekend, this is an event you'll want to get tickets for STAT. On Friday 2 November, Patrón Tequila will be celebrating the famous Mexican holiday with an Art of Patrón x Day of the Dead party in Mayfair. Have your skeletal - and oh-so Instagrammable - makeup done by The Gipsy Shrine girls, before hitting the dancefloor to DJ Tasty Lopez's hit tracks. Patrón Tequila cocktails will be flowing (three are included in your £15 ticket) plus get up close and personal to the live art installations by Mexican artist Pablo Angel Lugo Martinez. Buy your tickets here.

Step back in time to 1900s Paris

The Queen of Hoxton rooftop is back this winter with a new theme: Lady Celeste's. The wigwam has been transformed into 1900s sexy surrealist Paris, where mulled wine, hot tarte tatin rum, Parisian spike hot chocolate and mulled port cocktails are the order of the day. Food wise, there are a number of tasty raclette dishes to get stuck into, including The Moulin Ooze (a gruyere-filled toastie) and the Raclette with Lady Marmalade Onions and Dijon Mustard. Relax in the wigwam, or should we say Montmartre style musical hall, or outside by the firepits.

queenofhoxton.com

See Europe’s biggest pumpkin in Covent Garden

There’s always fun things to do in Covent Garden, and this year for Halloween, it’s had a truly spooky makeover. Have a look at Europe’s biggest pumpkin standing at three feet tall (but don’t even attempt to steal one - they weight over a tonne!) - it took 110 days to grow and is on display surrounded by 150 smaller pumpkins. and visit the various retailers who are putting on events to celebrate the month. NARS, KIKO, and Urban Decay will be offering special Halloween makeup workshops, and you can enjoy some delicious limited edition treats from Balthazar, Henrietta, The Ivy Market Grill and Ladurée. Head for the day and celebrate in style (and make sure you get plenty of Instagrams).

https://www.coventgarden.london/whats-on/covent-garden-halloween

Toast trendy Cattivo's new opening

Say HELLO! to Cattivo, a new cocktail club and Italian bar that has just opened in Brixton. Pop in for some food or drinks, or get involved with one of their many activities on offer. On weekends, they host a Showtime Brunch, a bottomless brunch set against the backdrop of a live theatrical show. Gin lovers can mix and muddle their own concotions in the Thursday and Saturday masterclasses, but if you'd rather just relax with a cocktail or two in hand, head down on Tuesdays for the Liquor Club - that's two hours of unlimited cocktails plus Italian sharing plates. Bingo, Friday Band Night and Super Soul Sundays are just some of the other events on offer.

cattivobar.com

The Shining Pop-Up Cinema Night

The Rivoli Ballroom is one of the oldest of its kind in London and to give you kids a good scare this Halloween they're screening The Shining. Showing the extended version of the cult-flick this Friday at 8pm, you can kick back in front of the big screen with one of their themed cocktails, and if the nail-biting horror doesn't kill your hunger, make the most of their menu that's filled with popcorn, nachos and hot dogs.

designmynight.com/london/whats-on/date-night/the-shining-pop-up-cinema-night?t=5bd1e3df393ebc1834068d14

Go wild at Gamma Gamma

Soho has welcomed new Pan-Asian restaurant Gamma Gamma to long list of amazing food joints. They have an eclectic and original menu, ones to try include zebra loin tataki with charred grapes, orange blossom labneh and kangaroo steak "tagalog", a filipino style steak marinated in soy with kalamansi, caramelised onion and garlic chips. Curries include jungle curry with minced ostrich loin, lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime and thai chillies. What are you waiting for?

gammagamma.co.uk

Become a cocktail connoisseur at Sipperclub

If you haven't been to the Little Blue Door in Fulham, you're missing out on one of London's best kept secrets. Designed to make you feel like you're visiting someone's (very cool) home, it's always worth a visit - and even more so if you book tickets for their Sipperclub events. You're greeted with a rum punch (and it's nothing like those watery punches you often find at house parties) and nibbles, and then taught how to make simple cocktails to wow guests. And of course, you'll be sampling plenty of them along the way. The event finishes with you making your very own cocktail - and a winner will be chosen as the 'Cocktail of the Month' at The Little Blue Door - basically making you London famous. £33 a ticket.

designmynight.com/london/bars/fulham/the-little-blue-door/the-sipperclub-the-little-blue-door

Upgrade movie night at Foodflix

Who needs Netflix when you can have Foodflix? Bluebird Chelsea has just opened its very own cinema where they'll be showing movies every Tuesday night in the Cointreau Winter Orangery. Starting on 30 October, the venue will be screening The Greatest Showman, followed by Dreamgirls, Moulin Rouge, Whiplash, Love Actually and The Holiday. Sit back, relax, watch the flick and tuck into some popcorn and Cointreau cocktails. Each £25 ticket includes a welcome cocktail, and either the Bluebird Hot Dog or the Vegan Burger.

bluebird-restaurant.co.uk

Get your five a day at VegFestUK

VegfestUK, one of Europe's leading vegan lifestyle festivals, is once again returning to London from 27 to 28 October and it's going to be bigger, brighter, and more delicious than ever before. Make your way around the vibrant eco-friendly stalls, the unsurpassed vegan Food Village, the yoga space, wellness area and chillout music zone. Fitness talks will also take place. Buy your tickets in advance online, or on the gate for £15. Kids under 16 go free.

london.vegfest.co.uk/tickets

Relax with Andrea Bocelli's new album Si

Staying in this weekend? We can't blame you with this cold weather! Andrea Bocelli's new album Si comes out on Friday and features some incredible duet partners, including Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Josh Groban and Aida Garifullina. Andrea, who performed at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding earlier this month, also enlisted the help of his son Matteo to sing Fall On Me, which features in the new Disney film, The Nutcracker. The legendary singer will also take to the stage on Friday 2 and Saturday 3 November at the London O2, so book your tickets now.

andreabocelli.com

Sit back and enjoy performances from Yves Larock and Freemasons

Saturday night is always a big night at 100 Wardour St. This weekend features special guest performances from Freemasons and Yves Larock, to kickstart your weekend. The New Atlantics will begin the night with their blend of Soul, Pop and R&B hits from the likes of Stevie Wonder to Justin Timberlake. One of the most iconic dance acts in the world Freemasons will continue the celebrations with the night ending with Yves Larock.

www.100wardourst.com/event/100-wardour-st-presents-new-atlantics-yves-larock

Nail your Halloween look

Do it with House of Lady Muck - the east London nail shop in Topshop's Oxford Street flagship with a killer Halloween menu that's as fun as it is fly.

houseofladymuck.com