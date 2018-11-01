Things to do this weekend in London: 2 to 4 November Your weekend plans sorted...

Happy weekend! The Halloween celebrations continue in the capital, but if you're all partied out, there are some non-spooky events to get involved in. Read on for fun things to do in London this weekend...

Have a spooktastic night at Swingers

Swingers is hosting Halloween until Saturday 3 November, so head down to the City or West End venues for a spooktastic night out. Guests will have to make their way through the cobweb-covered entrances and onto the crazy golf course, where you'll have to keep you wits about you! Caddies dressed as zombies, witches and demons will be roaming, ready to hand out a trick or treat if you score a hole in one. Fill up with food from Patty & Bun, Breddos Tacos, Pizza Pilgrims, Made of Dough and Hackney Gelato, and make sure you try the Halloween cocktail, the PumpGin Martini.

swingersldn.com/home/

Celebrate Dia de Los Muertos (Day of the Dead) in style

The fabulous Cantina Laredo will be hosting a candlelit Day of the Dead dinner on Friday 2nd November, and will bring Mexican traditions to life as diners experience a free-flowing dinner by candlelight. Amazing dishes will include Grasshopper topped Guacamole and Aubergine Tostadas served with Green Habanero Mayonnaise along with authentic modern Mexican cuisine by candlelight.

cantinalaredo.co.uk

Tuck into some delicious baos

Who doesn't love a bao? The Taiwanese buns have taken London by storm, and fans will be thrilled to hear that Baby Bao has just opened on Haymarket. Signature dishes include the pillowy Roast Pork Belly Bao and the Fried Chicken Bao, while must-have sides include the duck chips, served with kimchi and smoked garlic mayo, and the Japanese karaage chicken, in other words deep-fried chicken thighs in soy, ginger and garlic. Save space for dessert; deep-fried Oreos, donut baos and malted milk cheesecake with miso caramel are all on the menu. Happy Hour is hosted every day between 4-7pm, so make sure you try the gin-based Dixie Dragon or the tangy Picadilly.

Escape the busy city with dinner at Plate

Reserve a table at Plate already before everybody knows about it! This fabulous restaurant, which uses locally sourced ingredients for its impeccable menu, spares no attention to detail in making your dining experience a wonderful one, from their tasty bread starters (a speciality not to be missed), right to the effort involved in making flawless cocktails for you to enjoy. Menu highlights include the Crispy Carlingford oyster snack starter, pan seared scallops and the delicious treacle cured beef flank.

platecatering.co.uk/plate-restaurant/

Defy gravity at Wicked

Looking for an unforgettable getaway to London? Why not spend an evening at the theatre while staying in the heart of London at the Royal National Hotel? HELLO!'s team reviewed and approved the stunning award-winning show Wicked, based on Gregory Maguire’s novel. It tells the incredible untold story of an unlikely but profound friendship between Glinda the Good and the Wicked Witch of the West. Trust us, you'll have a great evening! One night’s accommodation at the Royal National Hotel, plus Stalls tickets to see Wicked at the Apollo Victoria Theatre (valid for arrival on 13/11/18 - from £98 pp).

superbreak.com

Pleasure VS Pain: A Five-Course Multi-Sensory Supperclub

Sure, Halloween was on Wednesday, but Little Blue Door aren't saying goodbye to the spooky holiday just yet. Hosting Pleasure Vs Pain: A Five-Course Multi-Sensory Supperclub, this one-off culinary experience was dreamed up with the help of Oxford's Professor of Food Psychology, Charles Spence, and every dish incorporates sight, taste, touch and sound. Your evening will start with lotus flower dusted ham croquettes and will end with 'a syllabub surprise,' but there's plenty of shocks to look forward to in between your first and last bite.

designmynight.com/london/bars/fulham/the-little-blue-door/pleasure-vs-pain-5-course-multisensory-supperclub?t=5bdb2c12f9db1c51c144e709

Get your Christmas shopping done at the Spirit of Christmas

If you're one of those Scrooges who won't utter the word Christmas until 1 December, then look away. But if you're someone who loves getting into the spirit of Christmas in September, then this is the event for you. The annual fair is taking over London Olympia until Sunday 4 November so there's plenty of time to get some Christmas shopping done this weekend. There are over 825 stalls to browse through and you're sure to find every possible gift you need, from fashion and home and interiors, to baby and child and pet wear.

spiritofchristmasfair.co.uk

Be inspired at The Luxury Travel Fair

Located at Olympia West, The Luxury Travel Fair returns this weekend, where up to 80 tour operators will be on hand to inspire and tempt you with some very premium packages. Honeymooners, families, single travellers, retirees and anyone looking for a once-in-a-lifetime experience can plan their dream getaways. Once you've found your perfect holiday, sit back and toast your travel plans at the Louis Roederer Champagne Bar. Plus, there'll be talks by leading travel experts.

luxurytravelfair.com

Enjoy bottomless brunch with a complimentary Bloody Mary

What's better than bottomless brunch? Bottomless brunch with a free Bloody Mary on the side! CLAW on Kingly Street is serving up brunch with a seafood twist. Order the Claw Benedict or the Crab & Raclette Toastie, but for the non-fishy fans, there are other veggie and meat dishes on offer. For £15 more, you'll receive bottomless prosecco or bottomless Bloody Marys. Or, if you book in advance, you can receive one free Bloody Mary upon arrival.

claw.co.uk

Spend time with Company

Fan of Stephen Sondheim? The West End has brought back one of his classics, Company, but befitting a new era of musical theatre with the lead role of Bobby reimagined as a woman. The musical follows Bobby celebrating her 35th birthday while taking a look at the lives of the married couples she is close with. From the first ever gender swapped Not Getting Married Today to the showstopping Being Alive, this is definitely not a show to miss. With Super Break, you can enjoy one night's accommodation at the Royal National Hotel including Grand Circle tickets for Company at the Gielgud Theatre from £100.

superbreak.com