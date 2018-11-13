See the £1,800-a-night luxury apartment where Holly Willoughby is staying for I'm a Celebrity The TV presenter has brought her three children over to Australia

She may be spending her days in the jungle while filming I'm a Celebrity… Get Me out of Here, but Holly Willoughby has a truly luxurious base to return to – a £1,800-a-night apartment at the Palazzo Versace hotel. The five-star hotel has long been a go-to for both the I'm a Celebrity campmates and presenters Ant and Dec throughout the duration of the show, but as Holly has been joined by her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, it is believed they have opted to stay in a three-bedroom condominium to allow them more living space and amenities to make a home away from home.

There are some 72 condominium apartments based at the Gold Coast hotel, which are all designed with tailor-made Versace furnishings and their own private terraces with either a plunge pool or Jacuzzi. Other facilities Holly and her family will be able to enjoy may include their own BBQ and outdoor seating areas where they can dine al fresco while enjoying beautiful sea views, while a full-size kitchen and living room offer plenty of space for Holly, Dan and their children.

Holly and her family are staying at the Palazzo Versace hotel

They can also make use of the hotel facilities, including three restaurants and bars, a spa, fitness centre and the amazing swimming pool, which will provide hours of fun for Harry, Belle and Chester, who have joined Holly for the duration of filming.

MORE: See inside the luxurious hotel where the I'm a Celebrity contestants stay

Holly will not be the only high profile guest at the hotel; Declan Donnelly will also be staying there with his wife Ali Astall and their baby daughter Isla, while the campmates including John Barrowman, Harry Redknapp and Emily Atack will all be based there before heading into the jungle, and again after leaving the show.

The condominiums at the Palazzo Versace boast stunning sea views

The opulent hotel is home to 200 rooms and 72 apartments, along with a ballroom, bars and a Versace retail store that sells the designer's ready-to-wear, accessories and runway collections.

GALLERY: See the first photos of the I'm a Celebrity 2018 line-up

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.