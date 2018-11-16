Things to do this weekend in London: 16 to 18 November Your weekend plans are sorted!

Anyone else starting to feel super Christmassy? There are plenty of fun, wintery events in the capital, from the very festive edition of Taste of London to the opening of Winterville. Read on for weekend inspiration...

Winterville returns to Clapham Common

Not in the Christmas spirit yet? Head to Clapham Common where Winterville is back for the season! Mel C AKA Sporty Spice will get the party started at this weekend's opening, alongside other fabulous musical acts. Backyard Cinema will be hosting festive screenings, the ever-popular Ice Rink will be back in full force, and the Twisted Wheels Roller Disco is also back in action. Throughout the festive period, the Spiegeltent will have a huge programme of fun and frolics, while children can learn new circus skills, craft Christmas decorations and enjoy a glitter tattoo at Little Bird's Fun Quarter.

winterville.co.uk

Learn to skate like a Dancing on Ice pro

Ready to take your moves from the dance floor to the ice rink? Queens: Skate-Dine-Bowl are hosting a series of Dancing on Ice lessons this winter and they'll have you twirling like a pro in no time at all. From forward crossovers to mohawks, you'll learn a little bit of everything, and after you've finished your hour long lesson you can continue to skate for free.

designmynight.com/london/event-space/notting-hill/queens-skate-dine-bowl/dancing-ice-october-november-adult-lessons?t=5bec458a639f1f4fa12ed6cc

Visit Chiswick House & Gardens after hours

Head west for a adventure through Chiswick House and Gardens for a unique display of lights and music as you walk through the park. Running every week from Thursday to Sunday, guests walk through a 45 minute trail for a breathtaking experience of classic architecture meeting modern technology. Also, make sure you grab a mulled wine on the way round to make it a truly festive treat!

eventbrite.co.uk/o/after-dark-17764029822

Indulge in one or two cocktails at the Ketel One pop-up

Now this is a pop-up with a difference! Ketel One Vodka has teamed up with Drake & Morgan to launch a November residency at The Refinery's Regent Place. Guests at the pop-up - The Ketel One: Cocktails with Care Collective - can indulge in great tasting cocktails made from ingredients that would have gone to waste, such as 'wonky' fruit and veg, citrus waste, syrups made from spent coffee, and champagne that's lost its fizz. Ketel One Vodka is also giving away 500 free Espresso Martinis for every KeepCup purchased.

drakeandmorgan.co.uk/the-refinery-regents-place/

Keep it classy at The Grosvenor Hotel

Located in the heart of London, the grand Grosvenor Hotel has unveiled its two newly refurbished restaurants, perfect for those wanting to indulge with friends and family or treat themselves to a glass of fizz this festive season. The Tea Lounge has an exciting new concept where guests can enjoy The Grosvenor Afternoon Tea Express, while the Grosvenor Arms is the ideal spot for a coffee, a few drinks with friends or relaxed dining.

guoman.com/TheTeaLounge

Drink a Thanksgiving dinner (yes, really!)

If you're not planning of popping across the pond to celebrate Thanksgiving, then pop over to Chelsea to slurp your way through the meal instead. Bart's is offering four very special cocktails, inspired by the flavours of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. Will you choose a Wild Turkey Bourbon (using turkey stock, brown sugar, and sage syrup - you would definitely need an open mind) or Cranberry Tequila Spritz (because we all know how well cranberry sauce complements)? Or what about choosing the Get Your Greens Gimlet, inspired by green bean casserole? But we think our favourite would be the Pumpkin Parade - a Tia Maria, vodka, and pumpkin cocktail to finish off the meal. Because you definitely have to try all four!

barts-london.com

Treat your tastebuds at Taste of London

Fans of the ultimate foodie festival Taste of London will be thrilled to hear that the festive edition is taking place this weekend at Tobacco Dock. The best chefs, the best restaurants and the best gourmet producers will be under one roof, all serving up some festive dishes and tipples. Take part in one of the many masterclasses, where you can learn how to create an impressive dish or shake up a cocktail with Tanqueray, Ketel One and Johnnie Walker ahead of the party season.

tobaccodocklondon.com/event/taste-of-winter/

Step back to the 1920s at the Palm Court

This winter, Sheraton Grand London Park Lane is featuring a new immersive experience in its stunning Palm Court bar, celebrating the hotel’s 1920s heritage. You'll have to wait until Wednesday night for this one, but when the clock strikes 19:20, the Art Deco lounge at the heart of the hotel transforms into a Roaring '20s party, for just one magical hour. Lights dim, a jazz singer takes to the floor illuminated by a single spotlight, to perform a set list of vintage 20s songs, whilst a pair of mesmerising dancers wow with Charleston routines. It's literally like stepping into the pages of the The Great Gatsby. With vintage cocktails to sip upon, it's an hour of pure, unadulterated 1920s indulgence.

palmcourtlondon.co.uk/en/1920-at-the-palm-court

Sample some of the best Christmas sandwiches by PAUL

Voted the best Christmas sandwich in London for two consecutive years, PAUL bakery's Dinde de Noël will have you feeling Chrismassy in no time. The baguette is loaded with turkey, smoky bacon and spinach, and topped with a rich cream cheese and horseradish sauce. Delicieux! Other carby options on the festive menu include The Festive Hock Feast and Tis The Vegan, but if you're after something hot, go for the Camembert Cracker - a toastie filled with creamy camembert and a sweet caramelised onion marmalade. Lighter options include the Salade de Noël - sliced turkey, roasted sweet potato, shredded red cabbage, grated carrot and dried cranberries on a bed of mixed leaves.

paul-uk.com

Kick back with some music

Although it's not on the weekend, Snow Patrol will play a one-off intimate show at London's Porchester Hall on Monday, hosted by Absolute Radio. Lucky fans that win tickets for the event will be in for a real treat, as the exclusive set will feature a stripped back performance from the band, with strings. To get tickets, fans should listen in to Absolute Radio and head to absoluteradio.co.uk.

Win big at Bingo

Looking for a weeknight treat next week? Try your hand at Bingo at Bunga Bunga Battersea for your chance to win big prizes with a lot of laughs along the way. Forget about your grandma's favourite hobby and prepare yourself for the hilarious host Mamma Bunga, as well as shots, karaoke, dancing, and even a ball pit. Grab a group of friends and practise yelling 'Bingo' at the top of your lungs for a seriously fun evening. Plus there's pizza - could it get any more perfect?

Book online: https://battersea.bungabunga-london.com/bungabingo/