Things to do this weekend in London: 30 November to 2 December Your weekend plans are sorted!

The Christmas countdown is officially on, and in our humble opinion, London is the best city in the world to celebrate the festive season! So from enjoying Christmas cheer at London zoo to snuggling up with a cocktail or two to escape the chilly weather, read on for fun, festive things to do in the capital...

Christmas at London Zoo

The perfect activity for children and adults. On select dates between Thursday 22 November and Monday 1 January visitors are invited to journey through the Zoo on a festive Christmas light trail, experiencing the landmark London location in a different light. After the sun sets and the animals have bedded down for the night, the Zoo will transform into a fairyland of twinkling decorations - celebrating the festive season with a series of illuminated animal sculptures, light tunnels and Christmas surprises. Feel the holiday spirit on this enchanting self-guided tour, where you’ll see glowing fountains at the historic Lubetkin penguin pool, hear the mesmerising sounds of the Singing Trees and wander under an unforgettable canopy of over 100,000 gently glistening lights.

A Festive Afternoon Treat at the Luxurious London Hilton on Park Lane

Celebrate the most wonderful time of year with an Afternoon Tea full of Yuletide favourites at London Hilton on Park Lane. Offering a cosy retreat from the bustling Winter Wonderland, the Christmas Afternoon Tea's three tiers of seasonal delights incorporates all the festive favourites including white chocolate ganache macaron, coconut and mango log and an iced shortbread snowman.

After a busy day Christmas shopping or enjoying the merriments in Hyde Park, the menu of seasonal treats will also include an assortment of freshly prepared festive open sandwiches and freshly baked scones, perfectly layered with a blissful filling of your choice – praline chocolate spread, clotted cream or strawberry jam.

The beautifully presented bundle of tempting delicacies, available for £39 per person, includes raspberry and strawberry parfait, praline and milk chocolate sphere and a chocolate and mandarin tart. The Christmas Afternoon Tea is available weekdays from 22 November until 6 January 2019. For more information visit www.podiumrestaurant.com or call 020 7208 4022 to make a reservation.

GBK launches Smokin' Christmas special

Christmas only comes around once a year so for GBK there is no excuse to hold back on the festivities. One thing guaranteed to get people in the Christmas spirit is the delicious smell of a Douglas Fir! That's why GBK is giving the beloved Christmas tree centre stage, and serving up a unique festive burger that is deliciously smoked with Douglas Fir.

The Holy Smoke burger features a 6oz Douglas Fir smoked beef patty, topped with crumbed and fried camembert cheese, truffle mayo, onion jam, baby spinach, all wrapped up in a sesame seed bun. You can pick up the Holy Smoke Christmas burger for only £8.95 or enjoy it as a bundle served with fries and a drink for just £12.95. If that's not enough delicious-ness, then you can try the all new Sea Salted Caramel with Crushed Biscuit milkshake.

Cosy up with festive cocktails and great views at Madison

The rooftop terrace at Madison in St Paul’s has transformed into a winter wonderland this winter. Bringing the après-ski scene to the city complete with festive winter warmer cocktails and sharing boards, live music and views of St Paul’s Cathedral and the London skyline.

Snack on tibits veggie & vegan fondue

Want to tuck into some tasty fondue? Vegetarian and vegan restaurant group tibits have launched a fondue on the Christmas Alpine Terrace of their Mayfair restaurant, where guests can get stuck stuck into the fondue, served with new potatoes, roasted vegetables and homemade bread. The vegan alternative will include 100% vegan cheese, so everyone is welcome! Set around glistening 8 foot Christmas trees, festive decorations will create the perfect place to cosy up, sink in to the the outdoor sofas and outdoor heaters will provide that much needed winter warmth.