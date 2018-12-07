Things to do this weekend in London: 7 to 9 December Your weekend plans are sorted!

Who else is getting into the festive spirit? There's plenty to do in London this weekend, from checking out the newly opened Din Tai Fung dumpling restaurant, to signing up to a celebrity-studded carol concert. Read on for fun events to get involved in...

Hop aboard and join the Pirates of the Hidden Spirit

Ahoy there matey! Fancy warming your cockles aboard a real pirate ship? Head to Sir Francis Drake's The Golden Hinde, which has been transformed into an cocktail immersive experience. Guests are welcomed on board to meet Captain Jack Cassidy's crew and plunder the world's finest treasure - their delectable cocktails! Your £34.99 ticket includes three cocktails plus the chance to raid their fancy dress box, so there's no excuse not to get into the seafaring spirit. The event runs three times a day on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until March 2019.

thehiddenspirit.co.uk

Sample some of the world's best dumplings at Din Tai Fung

The time has finally come! No, not Christmas, we're talking about the grand opening of Din Tai Fung. Dubbed the world's best dumpling restaurant, the eatery opened earlier this week with a host of celebrities in attendance, including Stephen Fry, Charlotte Tilbury, Tamara Beckwith and Boris Johnson. Located in Covent Garden, Din Tai Fung serves its super famous Xiao Long Bao (steamed pork dumplings). Fried rice, noodles, steamed buns and vegetable stir-fries also make up the mouth-watering menu. See you in the queue!

dintaifung-uk.com

Sing along at the Nordoff Robbins Carol Service

What better way to get into the Christmas spirit than a good festive sing-along? There are so many carol services happening around London this winter, but the one to go to is run by Nordoff Robbins music therapy charity. This year, Clarke Peters, Michaela Coel and Bill Nighy will give readings while Nicholas McCarthey will perform on the piano. Nile Rodgers will also be delivering an exclusive, very exciting set. Strictly not happening this weekend, save the date for Tuesday 7pm when the service takes place at St Luke's Church in Chelsea. Tickets are available to buy online.

nordoff-robbins.org.uk

Cure your hangover at Lucky Voice

Cure your Christmas hangovers with Lucky Voice! The karaoke company has introduced their new Christmas Hangover Club, where groups can do, snuggle under a blanket and watch Christmas films from the comfort of their cosy rooms – just like your living room, only with people waiting on you with food and drinks at the ready!

luckyvoice.com

For a festive dining experience head to ASK Italian

In the lead up to Christmas, ASK Italian has transformed its Spice Quay, Butler's Wharf restaurant into a magical alpine forest, bringing the wintery magic of the Alps directly to South Bank for all to enjoy. The restaurant has been decked out, complete with pine trees, fairy lighting and a snowy finish – the perfect Christmas setting to be enjoyed from now until January 2019.

askitalian.co.uk

Get Christmas ready at the ultimate pamper destination

Now with party season in full swing why not accompany the festivities with a brand new look? Put some time aside for a pampering session at Blush + Blow in west London. Some popular treatments include a luxury manicure and pedicure, a massage or even a fabulous cut and blow dry. This beauty bar is the perfect place where customers can chat, take friends, have coffee, relax and get a great haircut – just in time for Christmas and New Years!

blushandblowlondon.com

Bring the Christmas cheer to your home

Meet this new Deliveroo exclusive: The Sproutmas Burger. Available from this weekend, the burger has Cajun sprouts and bacon, chicken dusted with a secret sprout spice crust, a green cheese sauce, sweet potato and watercress. Still not satisfied? Then you can snack on their delicious mac and cheese sprout balls.

Deliveroo.co.uk

Head to Madison for an all day brunch party

Madison is renowned for its electric atmosphere and spectacular views, making it the perfect spot to catch up with friends. Head to the luxurious bar and restaurant this Saturday for the Madbrunch series, whilst enjoying panoramic views, mouth watering cocktails, delicious foods and entertainment from renowned DJs and musicians.

madisonlondon.net

Enjoy festive performances at Quaglino's

Get in the festive spirit at Quaglino's for an exciting performance from Rita Ora's former vocal coach Michelle John. Michelle had the pleasure of performing for Barak Obama at The White House and singing with the likes of Sheryl Crow, Mariah Carey and Herbie Hancock.

quaglinos-restaurant.co.uk

Revisit this iconic pub!

The Bedford, which has played host to Ed Sheeran and Sam Smith during its extraordinary history, has just reopened with 15 individually designed bedrooms, five bars – including a cocktail bar, saloon bar and dining space and the original pub, a ballroom and even a 250-capacity live music club open into the early hours.

thebedford.com