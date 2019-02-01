Things to do this weekend in London: 1 to 3 February Your weekend plans are sorted!

Celebrate the Super Bowl at Balthazar

It's that time of the year again when sports aficionados stay up all night to watch the Superbowl. Balthazar in Covent Garden will be hosting its annual event on the evening of Sunday 3 February, welcoming fans to watch the action on the big screen while tucking into all-American food, including mac 'n' cheese, chicken wings and hot dogs. Restaurant 'refs' will be on hand all night to serve unlimited tea and coffee to make sure you stay up for the game, also make sure you try the drinks from Maker's Mark menu. Plus when the match winds down, you can help yourself to takeaway pastries from the boulangerie. Tickets cost £65pp. Live coverage of the game starts at 10:30pm.

balthazarlondon.com/super-bowl-2019/

Tuck into a truly brilliant burger

Why does going out for a burger automatically mean having a bit of a faux American diner experience? Burger & Beyond specialise in their delicious burgers while situated in a cool location in Shoreditch with a laid back yet chic atmosphere. The food is just great, and some of the extras on the menu are just incredible. For example, we would absolutely recommend the truffle tots, as well as the burrata with a crispy crumb and truffle, delish!

burgerandbeyond.co.uk/restaurant/

Have a taste of summer at Madison rooftop bar

Take in the beautiful sight of St Paul's Cathedral at this amazing rooftop bar that will also bring summer to you with their new Tiki inspired cocktails! Our favourite concoctions include the delicious 'Dakiki', a twist on the Daiquiri using Havana 7YO, lime juice and vanilla syrup with citrus, and the JVD Fashion, with Makers Mark, washed cocnut, pineapple syrup, orange bitters and cherry juice. Mmm.

https://www.madisonlondon.net

Shake away the cobwebs with this HIIT-dance workout

DW Fitness First and Reebok have joined together with Danielle Peazer to create some amazing dance inspired workouts for women. The Danielle Peazer Method are just 10 minute workout sessions you can do anywhere and leave you feeling great! To make the workouts accessible, you can access the videos for free at home or in the gym via DW Fitness First's channels. We can't wait to try it out!

www.dwsports.com/reebok

Have a night in with the best Cuban takeaway

Planning on doing zero this weekend and just hibernating from the cold? We don't blame you. If you've never tried Cuban food, you're missing out! Open your Deliveroo app and search Conga. The eatery offers dishes from all over Latin America, but the standout order is Cuban favourite, ropa vieja - 24-hour braised pulled Argentinian beef topped with red peppers, chilli, feta cheese, shredded green plantains and more. Layer it onto tostones (fried plantain) or order a side of rice. Either way, you're going to love it! Other must-tries are the cassava chips (bye, bye sweet potato fries) and the chicken chicharrones, which are small crispy fried chicken bites served with chipotle mayo. If you're a larger group, why not take advantage of Conga's catering service? The dishes can be made from the comfort of your home, or simply delivered. Check out their Instagram @congalondon for contact details.

deliveroo.co.uk/menu/london/culvert-place-editions/conga

Take advantage of this mouthwatering burger deal

Counting the pennies? Doesn't mean you can't indulge in some good proper grub. GBK has launched its All Rounder deal, offering a burger, fries and a drink for £9.95. Pick from the restaurant's classic beef, chicken, lamb or veggie burger, add on a side of small chunky or skinny fries and finish your order with one of five fresh and fizzy drinks. The deal can be enjoyed after 5pm across all GBK's restaurants nationwide, seven days a week. We can't recommend the classic beef burger enough!

gbk.co.uk

Get party ready at this beauty celebration

To celebrate one year of Indulge Beauty, head to the store at Westfield Stratford City - there will be music, refreshments and much more! So why not get into the party spirit?

indulgebeauty.com

Unite for World Cancer Day

Not technically happening this weekend, but definitely worth getting behind, World Cancer Day falls on Monday 4 February. Show your support for Cancer Research UK and its life-saving research by wearing a Unity Band. Available in pink, light blue and dark blue (and with a suggested donation of just £2 each), the band represents solidarity with those going through cancer treatment. It's also a way to show you're doing your bit to help beat cancer. Unity Bands can be bought online or in Cancer Research UK stores.

cruk.org/worldcancerday

Watch a show in West End

Another one to note for next week! Game of Thrones star Laura Pradelska is set to return to the stage for the second run of Chris Lee's A Small House at the Edge of the World at Museum of Comedy, from 5 February until 23 February. The show tells the story of how one location captures and distills two lifetimes worth of love, joy, and sorrow. A man and a woman fall in love, marry, have a child, drift apart, re-engage, haunt each other and become the dust of dreams.

museumofcomedy.ticketsolve.com

Watch the Super Bowl at Flat Iron Square

If feasting on some good old fried food is just as important to you as watching the game on a big screen this Super Bowl, then head to Flat Iron Square. The foodie hub near Borough Market will be playing the match, plus you can tuck into buttermilk fried chicken and fries from Mother Clucker, washed down with a pint of Hop House 13 Lager, all for £5. You'll also go home with a Bulleit Bourbon hip flask as a souvenir. Doors open at 8pm ahead of the 10pm kick off.

seetickets.com/event/superbowl-los-angeles-rams-vs-new-england-patriots/apres-london/1309429?src=0d58623e7706db640f591744edb7db7a