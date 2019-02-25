Things to do this weekend in London: 1 to 3 March Your weekend plans are sorted!

Have an avo-tastic brunch

So you call yourself an avocado aficionado? Then you must have been to Avobar, the Californian-inspired eatery that specialises in all things avocado! There's a variety of fish, meat and veggie dishes on offer but they all have a common ingredient - the refreshing avocado, of course. Tuck into their superfood brunch dishes, or visit in the evening and share some smaller plates, tapas style. The restaurant also does happy hour where diners can enjoy a delicious pre-theatre cocktail and a pair of tacos for just £10. Simply pick from fish, vegan or pulled beef tacos, topped with avocado, naturally.

avobar.co.uk

Have A Night to Remember at the cabaret

Lio is one of the most famous nights in Ibiza – it's an incredible cabaret show that makes for a night of pure fun and entertainment – and now it's coming to London! The renowned cabaret night at Lio London will include a decadent three-course meal, cabaret, acrobatics and burlesque – along with plenty of opportunity to dance yourself. Lio London is only in the capital for six weeks and is housed at hotspot The London Cabaret Club in Bloomsbury Square. Book in ASAP for a night to remember! Tickets cost £180 and can be purchased online.

liolondon.co.uk

Dance the night away at Opium London

Opium London is a popular Spanish super club and restaurant located in the heart of Soho on Rupert Street. The venue combines the benefits of a restaurant, bar, and nightclub where guests can enjoy dinner and then party into the night – making it the perfect destination for friends and couples! The restaurant is led by Portuguese head chef, Diogo Amaro, who has envisioned a menu of Mediterranean cuisine with Japanese influences. The food menu is an upscale dining experience for the discerning London customer, with a menu split into a seafood and raw bar menu of fresh sushi and sashimi, while offering a selection of popular Mediterranean favourites. Once your palates are satisfied, head over to the bar where their forward-thinking head mixologist has created something for everyone even vegans.

opium-london.com

Have a complimentary makeover at Code 8

Going out this weekend? Why not get yourself all dolled up at Code 8, the new beauty pop-up located at No.4 Burlington Arcade. Shoppers can treat themselves to a complimentary express makeover and stock up on the latest, must-have beauty products. In need of a new lipstick? The shop's Colour ID Lab offers a bespoke lipstick creation service where you can create your own shade in two luxurious formulas, matte and creamy. Your Colour Maestro will help you choose the blend, heat up the formula for 15 minutes, then freeze and set it and hey presto, you have your new lipstick. The shop opens every day from 10am to 7pm and from 12pm to 6pm on Sundays. Email bookings@codeeight.com or phone 07894 413 895 for more information.

Feast on authentic Vietnamese cuisine

Baos are all the rage right now, and if you haven't been to Pho & Bun on Shaftesbury Avenue, you need to go! The Vietnamese eatery does incredible baos and pho, plus rice dishes and healthy wraps - there's something for everyone. We can highly recommend the BBQ honey pork belly bao, the tender beef pho, the ginger beef fresh summer roll and the tiger prawn fresh summer roll. Delicious!

vieteat.co.uk/pho-bun

Lose yourself in Richmond

Take in the beautiful sights of Richmond from here. Head to Bingham Riverhouse for the perfect Sunday brunch or lunch, whilst soaking up the stunning atmosphere, overlooking the Thames. The Bingham is a luxury hotel, restaurant and events venue – ideal for any kind of celebration. The hotel has reopened following its revamp – definitely worth a visit.

thebingham.co.uk

Tantalise your tastebuds with a burger pizza or pizza burger

Feel like a burger or a pizza? Decisions, decisions... Thankfully, there's no need to be torn. For the next couple of weeks, both Patty & Bun and Homeslice will be serving their 'Love Child' creation in their St James' restaurants. If you head to Patty & Bun, you can order beef shin ragu, tallegio, sour cream mayo and roquito peppers encased in a brioche bun. Or, if you eat at Homeslice, you and your friends can feast on a pizza topped with the same ingredients. Which will you choose?

pattyandbun.co.uk and homeslicepizza.co.uk

Enjoy a detox brunch weekend

Looking for a healthy brunch option without the heavy calories? The Skinny Kitchen is where you need to be. The new Islington venue boosts sleek bright seating with fresh plants and foliage throughout alongside chic elements such as gold retro light fixtures and marble-top tables making it an Instagram-worthy dining experience. Most importantly the restaurant offers an all-day dining experience including their renowned acai bowls and protein pancakes, perfect for a detox weekend.

theskinnykitchen.co.uk