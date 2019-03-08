Things to do this weekend in London: 8 to 10 March Your weekend plans are sorted!

Looking for things to do this weekend in London? Look no further! We've got a whole list of ways to keep yourself and your friends entertained, from dining out at one of the city's best steakhouses, to venturing into a museum past closing hours. Read on for inspiration...

Be transported to Argentina at Gaucho

Ah, Gaucho. Where do we start? The Argentinian restaurant is one of the most popular steakhouses in London and it's easy to see why. Soft as butter steak, fine Malbec wine and classic starters such as seared scallops and creamy burrata make for a fine night out. For those who haven't been, your dining experience will start with your waiter or waitress bringing out a board of all the different cuts of meat you can possibly order. Rump, sirloin, ribeye - the choices are endless, but we highly recommend the chateaubriand to share. The medallions, best served medium rare, will literally melt in your mouth. Plus, the softness of the meat perfectly contrasts with its smokey flavour. Steak toppings include black pudding, Argentinian gambas (prawns) and stilton, while sauces range from the classic peppercorn to blue cheese hollandaise. And no matter how full you are, at least share one dessert. Dulce de leche fans won't want to miss the salted dulce de leche and marshmallow cheescake, but the chocolate ganache with caramelised banana and honeycomb crumble is a must in our humble opinion. A stellar menu topped with sophisticated surroundings, you can't go wrong with Gaucho.

Find your inner star power at SingEasy

Ever dreamed of being the next Elphaba in Wicked? The Piano Works in Leicester Square has just launched its super fun night out, SingEasy – a chance for you and your pals to belt your hearts out alongside singing waiters and waitresses. In keeping with The Piano Works style, you simply write down your requests and wait until the pianist plays your tunes. But don't worry if you're a little camera shy; you aren't expected to take hold of the mic (let's leave that to the pros – the exceptional waiting staff). Plus, the whole room sings along with you! You can also have dinner in the speakeasy-style venue, indulging in classic British dishes such as steak and chips, while singing along to some bangers.

Enjoy a night at the museum with Luna Cinema

Luna Cinema may be known for their outdoor summer screenings, but this spring, the company is bringing its popular films indoors – at the Natural History Museum! Movie buffs can sit amongst some of the planet's oldest artefacts in the majestic Hintze Hall, under the 25m-long blue whale skeleton (affectionately named Hope), and watch a range of films including A Star Is Born, Jurassic Park, The Greatest Showman and of course, Night at the Museum. 'Movie Nights at the Museum' kicks off on Saturday night with a screening of Bohemian Rhapsody followed by A Quiet Place. Buy your tickets on the official websites.

Visit this swanky new central hotspot

We are a HUGE fan of this new restaurant and bar VIVI at Centre Point - from the food and drinks to the stunning atmosphere and decor, what's not to love? The all-day menu is made up of nostalgic and delicious British dishes, perfectly modernised for today. Menu highlights include Keen's cheddar twice baked soufflé with Provençale peppers and mornay sauce; and chicken kiev with braised lettuce and mash. Be some of the first to try out this new fancy hotspot.

Eat local and modern at James Donnelly's new restaurant

Chef James Donnelly has kicked off his new residency at Bermondsey Bar & Kitchen and we promise you, you won't be disappointed. With a flair for modern British cooking, Donnelly's focuses on seasonal dishes, using local independent producers. There's pork belly from Gloucestershire and fish from Devon; we recommend ordering a few sharing plates so you can really sample a lot from the menu! Standout dishes are definitely the Galloway steak, served with mouth-watering café de Paris butter, and the slow-roast pork belly, which comes with apple sauce and sour cabbage. The jerk-spiced chicken with haricot beans and sweet potato is another winner, and who knew English burrata could taste just as creamy and delicious as its Italian counterpart? Make sure you start the meal with a platter of meat croquettes, and finish with the tantalising caramelised spiced pear with walnut ice cream and granola. One word to describe the restaurant? Perfection.

