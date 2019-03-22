Things to do this weekend in London: 22 to 24 March Your weekend plans are sorted!

Need inspiration for things to do in London this weekend? Look no further. We've got a variety of exciting things running this weekend, plus amazing restaurants to visit that should be top of your list. Read on for fun things to do in the capital...

Try this affordable fine dining hotspot

If you love Dinerama, then this one is for you! Cook Love by Pied a Terre is making Michelin Star food more accessible – and this new concept restaurant in Dinerama (Shoreditch) is offering a delicious set of dishes, all cooked in a custom oil drum barbecue to create the best smoky flavours. Menu consists of wood fired scallops with homemade seaweed butter, pulled leg of pork with ponzu chilli and pickles, and spaghetti pasta, pecorino cheese with cracked black pepper – yum!

pied-a-terre.co.uk

Take a trip to a book shop

Head down to Daunt Books in Marylebone to lose yourself in a literary paradise and discover your next adventure. This olde world book store recently launched the latest novel from Marianne Kavanagh, Disturbance.

dauntbooks.co.uk

This immersive dining experience is not one to miss

This new member's club in Hammersmith is having an open weekend this week – make sure you put it in your diaries! Kindred is a members' club for those who want to amplify their work, create meaningful connections with others, and have a more dynamic social life. Housed in a three floor, Grade II listed building in the heart of Hammersmith, the club encourages members to get to know each other, share their ideas and treat the house like home. But this weekend, you enjoy a Choir-accompanied brunch, mindful Kung Fu, cocktail masterclasses, wine and cheese tasting and much more.

wearekindred.com

Book a romantic night away

The Nadler Covent is located in the heart of London's Covent Garden. The stunning place offers 57 stylish and thoughtfully designed rooms, many with balcony and some with private terrace, housed within a beautifully restored Edwardian building, just minutes from Charing Cross and Covent Garden stations. So why not whisk your loved one to romantic night out in London?

nadlerhotels.com