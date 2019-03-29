Things to do this weekend in London: 29 to 31 March Your weekend plans are sorted!

Need inspiration for things to do in London this weekend? Look no further. We've got a variety of exciting things running this weekend, plus amazing restaurants to visit that should be top of your list. Read on for fun things to do in the capital...

Escape to Africa at Momo

Step into Momo and you'll feel like you've been transported to North Africa. The central London restaurant has undergone a facelift and is even more chic and sophisticated than before. The menu, which has been lovingly crafted by executive Head Chef Hervé Deville, is the perfect mix of light Mediterranean dishes and delicate North African flavours. There are plenty of new stand-out dishes, but our favourites are the octopus with salt-baked beetroot and genevoise sauce (crispy on the outside, succulent on the inside) and the beef tangea, which has been lovingly cooked in a clay pot for over 30 hours and is presented in said dish. Impressive! The 18-hour cooked spiced lamb shoulder also comes highly recommended, while vegetarians will love the beetroot cous cous, one of the most vibrant and colourful dishes on the menu that is served with a warming bowl of vegetable curry. Make sure you leave space for dessert; the chocolate mousse with raspberry and harissa sorbet is literally to die for.

momoresto.com

Take in the view of the Thames

sanmiguel.co.uk

Head to London's inconic Somerset's Terrace bar, which launches on Friday. This has become the exclusive UK home of the San Miguel Tap Station. The unique innovation will serve five blended specialty beers, only available at Somerset House, and is inspired by the brand's journey around the world.

Treat yourself to Zizzi's new sping feast

Zizzi have launched their new sping menu - and it's amazing. There's so much to choose from - pizza, pasta and risotto to salads and desserts. There's even a delicious new vegan mozzarella pizza - so a perfect place for everyone.

zizzi.co.uk

Tuck into dumplings at Din Tai Fung

Visit the new Covent Garden branch of this world famous restaurant and you'll have no doubt as to why it is so popular. The 250-seat restaurant doesn't take reservations, and is so popular that you might have to wait for a little while before you're seated, but it is well worth the way. The amazing pork dumplings – xiaolongbao – are a must-have, as are the shrimp and pork Shaomai. Our mouths are watering just thinking about it! dintaifung-uk.com

Have a royally high tea at the Shangri-La Hotel at the Shard

This weekend, one of London's highest hotels is launching a delicious and luxurious afternoon tea experience - celebrating motherhood on Mother's Day weekend. The Royal High Tea has been created in eager anticipation of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal baby birth - expected to be at some point in the next few weeks - and features delicacies and family recipes from the Shangri-La Hotel's pastry chefs. Set on the 34th floor of the iconic London landmark, the hotel's Ting Lounge and Restaurant offers stunning views across the city's skyline from Tower Bridge to St Paul's Cathedral. With impeccable service and true A-list luxury (there are even heated seats in the lavatories!), a visit to the Shangri-La Hotel is a London treat to remember.

The tea has a sweet family theme running throughout, making it the perfect destination for a special Mother's Day outing. Honouring the women who inspired many of the hotel’s chefs to pursue culinary careers, the Royal High Tea features a delicious selection of British cakes and pastries celebrating cherished family recipes the chefs grew up making with their mothers and grandmothers. There are even royal-themed cocktails (and mocktails for any mums-to-be) such as The Little Prince and Rock-A-Bye Baby. And any expectant mums who fancy hosting a luxury baby shower at the swish afternoon tea venue will be treated to a surprise gift.

Tea delicacies include handmade finger sandwiches and freshly baked scones in addition to Head Pastry Chef Benoit's mother's Blueberry Cheesecake, Executive Sous Chef David's mother's Passion Fruit Cream and Chef Lucy's granny's Strawberry Mousse. Not to mention Chef Emma's granny's Victoria Sponge. The Royal High Tea is available from 30 March until 12 May, with a Mother's Day special. To book call 0207 234 8000.

Laugh and cry at Fiddler on the Roof

This immensely popular musical has been revived time and time again, and the new West End version – which had a hugely successful run at the Menier Chocolate Factory before transferring to the Playhouse theatre – makes for a truly wonderful night at the theatre. The cast are insanely talented, led by the incredibly talented Andy Nyman as a heartbreaking and hilarious Tvyer. Four-time Tony nominee (and the voice of Pocahontas) Judy Kuhn also shines as Golda.

Enjoy a FREE gin in Soho Square

Hendrick’s is launching a brand new ‘Midsummer Solstice’ gin which infuses new floral flavours in their signature blend, and to celebrate, they’ve created a ‘pop-up sensorial phone box portal’. On Friday 29 March, Londoners can visit the phone box at 13 Soho Square to taste the new drink (and of course get a few Instagram pictures next to the flower wall!) - and better still, it’s completely free. And if you’re away for the weekend? Fear not, you can head to Castle Street in Edinburgh on Saturday, Salthouse Deck in Liverpool on Sunday, or King Street in Manchester on Monday.

Take a trip to the Covent Garden Piazza

Covent Garden is always a hub of activity so is a brilliant place to spend the entire day with your mum for Mother's Day, as retailers and restaurants are putting on extra-specail excitement for the occasion. Laduree are serving personalised macaroons reading 'Love you Mum' and 'Best Mum Ever', Petersham Nurseries in-house florists will create bespoke bouquets, and Charlotte Tilbury is inviting shoppers for makeovers, and Jo Malone will offer bottle engraving and complimentary massages. Or pick up last minute gifts at the market - it'll be bustling with mums and daughters. Shop, eat, and explore for Mother's Day!

Enjoy spectacular views at Madison

Situated in the heart of London and boasting spectacular views, delicious food and live music, Madison is offering the perfect destination to make Mother’s Day a truly special celebration. A three course menu offers everything you could want from a Sunday spoiling mum alongside Madison's latest spring cocktail menu with an exotic twist.

www.madisonlondon.net