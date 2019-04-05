Things to do this weekend in London: 5 to 7 April Your weekend plans are sorted!

Need inspiration for things to do in London this weekend? Look no further. We've got a variety of exciting things running this weekend, plus amazing restaurants to visit that should be top of your list. Read on for fun things to do in the capital...

Think green at Bourne & Hollingsworth

Embrace the spring season at Bourne & Hollingsworth Garden Room's newly opened Living Bar. The living, breathing bar is packed to the brim with herbs, garnishes and botanicals, which can all be used to garnish cocktails. Guests can literally hand-pick the ingredients from the trellis and walls to infuse their Ketel One Botanicals drinks, all whilst enjoying the views of central London from the floor to ceiling windows.

bourneandhollingsworth.com

Listen up Potterheads

Officially opening on Saturday, the 16,500sqft Gringotts Wizarding Bank expansion will be the Studio Tour’s biggest addition to date. The new section features an impressive new Hub area which houses additional retail spaces inspired by Diagon Alley, and the brand-new Chocolate Frog Café. Make sure you head down there to see the piles of gold, several trinkets, magic swords and a pretty impressive fire-breathing dragon!

wbstudiotour.co.uk

All aboard the champagne train at Burger & Lobster

Drink champagne in a brilliantly unique way as you enjoy your lobster (or burger) at this popular chain's Dean Street establishment in Soho. Enjoy the champagne train bringing you unlimited bubbly while you sit at the bar, and enjoy with some of the restaurant's most amazing choices, including a lobster roll in a brioche bun, oysters and lobster croquettes, mmmm!

burgerandlobster.com/menu/

Get avocado lobster buns for just £1

It almost sounds too good to be true, but the first 100 people to pop into Avobar in Covent Garden on Friday 5 April can get their hands on the new Avo Bun Lobster, just for £1! This carb-free creation is made up of succulent lobster and crayfish chunks sandwiched between two almighty avocado halves. See you in the queue!

avobar.co.uk

Book a throwback champagne brunch

Quaglino’s are opening a brand new ‘Q Champagne Brunch series’ where guests will be transported back in time to 1970’s Disco, Swinging 60s, roaring Gatsby 20s and 1950s music eras. Enjoy their delicious menu and choose either bottomless prosecco or champagne (as if that’s a choice…) to sip on while live bands play iconic music on stage. Tomorrow it’s the Disco one so don your best flares, but you can also choose the sixties one (on 13th April), Gatsby-style (on 20th), or opt for full floral skirts at the Fifties option on 27th April. Fabulous, darling!

https://www.quaglinos-restaurant.co.uk/

Go on a bar crawl at the Vaults

Try drinks at all the best cocktails bars in London without racking up your Uber receipts - The Vaults in Waterloo is hosting this year’s ‘Cocktails in the City’ where you can try drinks from 25 of London’s best bars. Make sure you head to Cahoots’ botanical garden where their menu uses Botanist gin to create incredible cocktails and you can even pick your own garnish (mint leaves or rosemary, anyone?). Finish off for a tipple at Mr Fogg’s and get the ultimate Instagram picture on their floral swing…

https://www.cocktailsinthecity.com/events/london

Watch the Grand National on the big screen

It's that time of the year again, when we take a punt on the biggest equestrian event of the year, the Grand National. And what better to place to watch the action live than The Prince? The west London hotspot will be decked out with big screens, ready for the 5pm start. Meanwhile, sit back and tuck into the street food stalls on offer from burgers at Patty & Bun to fried chicken from Coqfighter, plus, make the most of the fully-stocked bars.

theprincelondon.com

Get free Ben & Jerry's ice cream

Strictly not a weekend event, but this is one day you'll want to mark in your diaries! On Tuesday 9 April, Ben & Jerry's is giving away free ice cream. The dream! Simply find your nearest Scoop Shop and join the queue to get your free scoop of any flavour, whether that's Phish Food, Cherry Garcia or the newest flavour Moo-phoria Chocolate Cookie Dough. Visit the official Ben & Jerry's website to find your nearest store.

benjerry.co.uk