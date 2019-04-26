Things to do this weekend in London: 26 to 28 April Your weekend plans are sorted!

Need inspiration for things to do in London this weekend? Look no further. We've got a variety of exciting events, plus amazing restaurants that should be top of your to-do list. Read on for fun things happening in the capital...

Hit up west London's very Instagrammable spot

The Prince is back for its second summer and it's even better than before! Step into west London's most Instagrammable spot - an English summer garden that has a retractable roof for when the sun comes out. From the cascading blooms to the wooden trellis, the Prince is one very pretty place to sip on cocktails and feast on street food. You're spoilt for choice with the three bars and four restaurants on offer, including, new for this year, Homeslice pizza legends and Jefferies, a fried and grilled chicken eatery by the Patty & Bun team. If you're visiting on a weekday between 4 and 7pm, make the most of 'The Royal Hours', where you can grab 2 for 1 drinks on gin botancials, summer spritzers, cocktails and bottled Peroni.

theprincelondon.com

Try the new music-themed menu at Scarfes

Cocktails and music go together hand-in-hand, but the new menu at Scarfes bar at the Rosewood hotel goes a bit further than simply sipping a Negroni next to a live band. Their innovative new range celebrates musical genres over the past 100 years. Whether you’re a fan of pop, classic, soul, jazz, funk, rock, electro, jazz, world, or hip-hop, there’s a tipple for you. We personally love ‘Petit De Je Né’ (Daft Punk’s electro offering) which is served alongside a mini brioche (ten points if you understand the pun!). Plus, the menu itself is adorned with cartoons by Gerald Scarfe himself, and you can have some fun placing Tupac on stage with Pavarotti

scarfesbar.com

Treat yourself to a herbal hair makeover

I know, we raised an eyebrow too, but it turns out that CBD (cannabidiol - the cannabis-derived chemical which is non-psychoactive) oil is really good for your hair. And the whole experience at Hari's stunning hair salon on the Fulham Road is an incredibly relaxing one! First things first, a couple of drops of CBD oil is taken under the tongue. A pot of CBD tea is then brewed (it just tastes kind of hempy, not unpleasant at all) and then your hair is envelopped in the hair treatment, before you are treated to the most incredible scalp massage, wash and a style. All ingredients are 100% organic and non-toxic and the herbal treat gives your hair an incredible sheen and bounce. Experts say CBD has a range of benefits, from reducing anxiety, promoting relaxation, ensuring a good night’s sleep, reducing pain perception and improving general feelings of well-being. And there's no doubt after a 90-minute treatment, you'll leave the salon with a new-found feeling of serenity about you. Bliss. Priced from £125 for a 45-90 minute treatment.

harissalon.com

Have brunch at Aqua Nueva

The Spanish sibling of the Aqua Shard, Aqua Nueva's views might not be quite as far-reaching, but the atmosphere is just as beguiling - not to mention the food at this new Saturday Brunch offering in the middle of London's Oxford Circus. The perfect break in a busy morning's shopping, this Spanish menu is a feast for the senses and the stomach - and a fantastic treat for a special occasion. Food is high-end tapas, with stunning twists on classic food items such as croquetas, pan con tomate and everyone's favourite, the Spanish omelette. The sharing plates keep coming and while the food at times looks almost too good to eat, it's also too tasty to resist. By the time the pistachio churros come around you'll be very happy (and very full!). Drinks upgrades are available to add cava, sangria and wine to the menu.

aquanueva.co.uk

Have a little bit of Greenwich ME Time

Feel like an icon at ICON Outlet at The O2's latest pop up venture and wellbeing hub 'The Hour'. Focused on embedding wellness in to the everyday The Hour is offering a range of classes from yoga and mindfulness to more intensive HIIT classes, for ICON Outlet at The O2 customers to book in some time for themselves. Perfect for those who want to kick back and relax this weekend.

thehour.io/icon

Dine by the river at Skylon

There are about 101 reasons to visit Skylon but the new menu by executive chef Helena Puolakka has to be up there. The focus is still on British cuisine using freshly sourced produce from around the UK. Stand-out starters include the slow-cooked Chichester wood pigeon, which is full of flavour, and the North Atlantic halibut carpaccio, refreshingly served with fennel and lemon dressing. Mains range from traditional comfort food to dishes with a European slant; we can vouch for the glorious rib eye steak drizzled in mouthwatering Cafe de Paris butter. For sharing platters, the rack of Welsh lamb is a feast for the eyes, while you can never go wrong with the chateaubriand. And if you have space for dessert, the sticky toffee pudding with salted caramel ice cream is a winner. With quality food and views of the Thames, and sunlight streaming through the floor-to-ceiling windows, a meal at Skylon will not disappoint.

skylon-restaurant.co.uk