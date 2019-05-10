Things to do this weekend in London: 10 to 12 May Your weekend plans are sorted!

Hooray, Friday has rolled around again following our short working week. There's plenty to keep you, your friends and your family entertained this weekend. Read on for the restaurants you have to dine at, the activities you have to try and more in London!

Toast the royal baby at a bottomless brunch

The nation has a new royal baby, and if you're a fan of Harry and Meghan, why not toast little Archie with a drink or two at The Montagu Kitchen. The restaurant recently launched its new Sunday Garden Brunch, which focuses on all things seasonal and British. Every Sunday, diners can sit down to a gargantuan feast topped off with two and a half hours of bottomless champagne. There are various help-yourself stations serving freshly made bread and pastries, cold cuts and a selection of Kent cheese, colourful salads, smoked fish, Whistable oysters, homemade pork pies and more. And if that wasn't enough, you can also choose a starter, a main and a dessert from the a la carte menu. Free range eggs Florentine, eggs Benedict and roasted Dingley Dell pork belly are just some of the delectable options. The piece de la resistance, however, is the unbelievable dessert tray that is brought out at the end. Macaroons, fig tarts, chocolate black cherry cake and a clementine fool, among other sweet treats, are the perfect finish to your brunch. Prepare to roll yourself home!

themontagurestaurant.co.uk/sunday-brunch

Watch a medley of musical theatre hits

Musical theatre fans, this is one for you! On Sunday 12 May, the crème de la crème of the musical theatre world are gathering to perform in a concert-style-show in aid of The Charlie Waller Memorial Trust, a charity which supports and raises awareness of mental health amongst young people. Sir Tim Rice will be hosting the show, The Best of… Rock Musicals, alongside a full rock band and ensemble dancers at the Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith. Expect tunes from The Color Purple, Tina, Wicked, The Bodyguard, We Will Rock You, The Sound of Music and more. There are two shows at 4pm and 8pm on the day. Grab your tickets now.

thebestofmusicals.com

A day out for cheese lovers

If you like cheese and wine, you are going to want to head down to the very aptly named We Love Cheese Festival over the weekend. Held at Battersea Power Station, the two-day event has an impressive line-up of talks and workshops – and best of all – it's free! Partnered with Vagabond's Urban Winery, there will be a wide range of talks throughout the weekend, including the Pairing Tour, led by Vagabond's winemaker Gavin Monery and wine and cheese specialist Dan Belmont. Not only will you try cheese and wine, but also cheese with beer and gin.

welovecheesefest.co.uk

A pop-up store for brides-to-be

Are you a bride-to-be or know someone getting married? You'll want to whisk them to Bicester Village, where Brides do Good is popping up for this month. Just 45 minutes away from London, the store has a plethora of pre-loved and sample designer wedding dresses from top labels including Vera Wang and Pronovias – with up to 70 per cent off the RRP. What's more, a portion of sales will go to charity programmes that empower young girls and educate communities, so you can feel extra good about buying from them.

bridesdogood.com

Enjoy some magic at the glittering musicals concert

Following sell-out shows over the past three years, Magic at the Musicals is back at the beautiful surroundings of the Royal Albert Hall on Friday (10 May). Hosted by West End legend Ruthie Henshall and star of Disney's Aladdin, Trevor Dion Nicholas, the dazzling show, complete with 60 piece orchestra, is set to wow audiences all over again.

planetradio.co.uk/magic/

Enjoy cava in a slightly different way

If you didn’t manage to toast the new royal baby, then there’s a new novel way to get a dose of the fizzy stuff - Mother Clucker is serving up the UK’s first Cava-battered chicken! They have teamed up with Freixenet to create the mouthwatering dish - crispy Cava-infused batter perfectly complements the salty and deep-fried flavour of Mother Clucker’s strips, resulting in a delicious upgrade to the traditional beer-battered fish and chips. You can order it via Deliveroo for this month only, and every order comes with a complimentary 20cl bottle of Freixenet Cordon Negro. Bottoms up!

https://deliveroo.co.uk/menu/london/whitechapel-editions/mother-clucker-editions-whitechapel

Enjoy your sunday lunch with Prince

We love Quaglinos (not just because it has Her Majesty’s seal of approval) and love any excuse to head there on the weekend. This Sunday (12th May), you can enjoy your Sunday lunch alongside some of Prince’s classic tracks, performed by Chris Royal. Whether it’s ‘Kiss’, ‘Purple Rain’, or ‘Let’s Go Crazy’, we can guarantee you’ll be tapping your feet (and clinking your glasses!) by the end of the night. Plus, they’re serving up a special three-course dinner just for the evening, and it looks DELICIOUS.

£52pp with bubbles, quaglinos-restaurant.co.uk