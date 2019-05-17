Where to watch the Eurovision Song Contest 2019 in London Love Eurovision? Trust us, you won't want to miss these…

Love it or loathe it, the Eurovision Song Contest always makes for entertaining viewing! The 2018 contest is taking place live from Lisbon, Portugal on Saturday 12 May, with singer Michael Rice hoping to fly the flag for the United Kingdom with his song, Bigger Than Us. While we don't have the greatest track record (it's been over 20 years since our last Eurovision victory with Katrina and the Waves), it's still a great excuse to dress up, grab your flags and have fun at one of the amazing Eurovision parties that are taking place across London. Here are a few of our faves…

Eurovision Party London at Rio Cinema:

Watch all the action on the big screen at Rio Cinema's Eurovision Party. Get the evening underway with Eurotastic drinks, Israeli food, and a full three bars to get drunk with! The doors are open from six ahead of the show at seven, and there will be an incredible karaoke competition - but who will be crowned Eurovision Karaoke Champion 2019? If you don't go, you'll never know! Then it's down to the main event, which will be shown on a giant 27ft screen! Visit riocinema.org.uk for more details.

Michael Rice is representing the UK

Alternative Eurovision at Underbelly:

Start the Eurovision fun a night early at Alternative Eurovision at Underbelly Festival. Located on the Southbank, this unique event sees contestants from across the continent battle it out to be crowned the champions of Europe - and this year is their 10th anniversary! Past winners and contestants including Sarah Louise Young, Johnny Woo, Marcel Lucont, Des O’Connor, Amber Topaz & The Ruby Darlings will be attending - so keep an eye out! Tickets from £17. Visit underbellyfestival.com/whats-on/alternative-eurovision for more info.

Bierschenke:

As this German bar's website asks, "how better to enjoy Eurovision than with a bunch of men in leather shorts?" This traditional Munich-style beer hall will be screening all of the Eurovision action across 12 HD screens, with a resident DJ and German beers and food to accompany it. You can also have a serious party with groups of up to 20! Visit bierschenke.co.uk for all the latest details.

Eurovision 2019 will be hosted in Tel Aviv in Israel on 12 May

Nordic Eurovision:

Get into the Eurovision spirit at Nordic Bar in Fitzrovia, whose screening will be accompanied by Scandi beers, cocktails and delicious bar food. Win or lose, you know there'll be a great atmosphere there on the night. Tickets cost £5 and can be bought in advance. Get more information at www.nordicbar.com/our-events

Eurovision at The Crown and Shuttle

Now that the popular pub The Water Poet has closed it's doors, festivities in the Shoreditch area will continue just across the road and it's sister pub, the Crown and Shuttle. The new venue will have all the same charm and fun as The Water Poet, including photobooths and legendary tunes all night - along with plenty of screens of the show. And if you like costume parties - try this one out! The theme is 'toys' in honour of last year's winner. Find out more at crownandshuttle.com/events/2019/5/18/the-water-poet-eurovision-party