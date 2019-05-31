Things to do this weekend in London: 31 May to 2 June Your weekend plans are sorted!

Yay, it's the weekend! There's plenty to keep you, your friends and your family entertained. Read on for the fun events you have to check out and the restaurants you have to dine at...

Dine in the sky on The Emirates Air Line

Fans may know Jimmy Garcia for his BBQ and fondue pop-ups, but the talented chef has truly reached for the stars with his latest venture. Jimmy has teamed up with The Emirates Air Line to present Sky High Dining. Your experience will begin at the Greenwich station where you'll be able to enjoy bubbly and canapes with your feet firmly on the ground, as well as a delicious starter of scallops and chorizo beautifully presented in a shell. When it's your turn to board your cable car, you'll be served your main course of lamb rump with potato terrine. There's no need to rush your dinner though – the cable car takes around 30 minutes to do a full loop back to Greenwich, so you can enjoy your food and wine in peace whilst taking in the stunning London skyline. We recommend going at sunset or in the evening when the city lights really twinkle. For the second loop, you'll be served your white chocolate and passion fruit dessert, plus petits fours and a night cap cocktail, before returning to Greenwich. The whole in-flight experience lasts around an hour and you don't get off the cable car until the very end. Each gondola seats four people so expect to share the intimate space with another group. The pop-up doesn't strictly open until Wednesday 12 June, but we thought we'd give you the heads-up to book tickets which are selling fast!

jimmyspopup.com

Be a big kid at Thorpe Park

If you're looking for a fun day out this weekend, head down to Thorpe Park in Chertsey. The theme park has just opened its new BounceZilla inflatable obstacle course which is enormous fun for both kids and adults alike. The 90m course was launched by Mummy Diaries stars Billie Faiers and Greg Shepherd and features tunnels, obstacles and slides to bounce over. If you head to the Thorpe Park on Saturday 1 June, they are giving out free ice cream sundae vouchers to visitors at random! There's also over 30 rides for the family to enjoy. BounceZilla is open until 8 September to celebrate Thorpe Park's 40th birthday.

thorpepark.com

Step into spring at the Riding House Cafe

One of our favourite Fitzrovia restaurants, Riding House Cafe, has just launched its new menu - and it's a must-try! The all-day brasserie has stayed true to its focus on fresh and seasonal dishes and we guarantee, there's something for everyone. The restaurant's kedgeree (curried rice with smoked haddock and poached egg) is always a popular choice, while the pork-braised short rib served on a bed of mash will make your mouth water instantly. We also highly recommend the duck breast served with duck leg korokke, artichoke puree and raspberry jam - meaty, flavoursome and beautifully presented. Starters will more than satisfy the pescatarians, with Brixham crab, seared squid, scallops and yellowfin tuna tartare all on offer. Make sure you leave for space for dessert. The apple tarte tatin with vanilla ice cream and popping candy is sinfully good.

ridinghouse.cafe

Celebrate International Pineapple Day

We have to admit, we didn't know International Pineapple Day was a thing… But we are more than happy to run with it! That Boutique-y Gin Company is hosting a pop-up this weekend dedicated to the exotic fruit. Head down to 15 Bateman Street Gallery in Soho from midday until late and use the code word 'mule' to get your free Pineapple Mule. There will also be pineapple cocktail masterclasses that you can sign up to, where you'll learn how to serve pineapple gin and of course try some delicious cocktails.

thatboutiqueygincompany.com

Brasserie Blanc

Located on Southbank, Brassiere Blanc is a truly lovely dining experience whether it be a fancy dinner with a friend, an anniversary with a loved-one, or even a party! The staff are a credit to the restaurant, and the food is simply divine. For starters we'd recommend the chicken liver parfait, and if you're feeling peckish, we'd definitely recommend splashing on a Chateaubriand for two for mains, and don't forget the peppercorn sauce!

brasserieblanc.com/restaurants/southbank/

Rüya

Just off Park Lane sits Rüya, a Turkish restaurant with a truly unique brunch that you will talking about long after you leave. The restaurant, which is as beautiful as the food is delicious, offers a range of options for even the pickiest of eaters, with such treats as a grilled confit of aubergine, slow-cooked onions, tomato sauce & goat's cheese, chilli grilled chicken wings and fried eggs with homemade sujuk for starters. For mains, try the slow-cooked short rib. Their most popular dessert is Kunefe – a baked kadayif pastry, melted Majdule cheese with pistachio ice dream – and is just amazing.

ruyarestaurants.com

Albion Shoreditch

Pop into the Albion, an all-day café and restaurant, which is all about simple yet tasty British grub, with their in-house bakery providing all of the tasty bread for the table as a nice bonus. We'd definitely recommend you try the scotch egg for starter, and you can't go wrong with the beautiful Brill Hill lamb rump for mains.

boundary.london/albion/

Soul House Sessions at Madison

Madison’s Soul Sundays are being revamped with a fresh new look for the season. Welcome in the latest rooftop series, Soul House Sessions.Each Sunday from 1pm, head up to the lofty heights of the Madison rooftop and soak in the spectacular panoramic views of the city accompanied by a host of renowned DJ’s and musicians set to fuse together a beating blend of house hits and sweet soul sounds, Sunday’s have just been cranked up a notch!



madisonlondon.net/event/soul-house-sessions-at-madison/

Visit one of the best cocktail bars in the world

The Clumsies in Athens is ranked as one of the top 10 World’s Best Bars, and you can visit without needing a flight booked - it’s coming to 100 Wardour Street for a limited time only! Soho’s popular cocktail bar is hosting The Clumsies’ mixologists, and you can visit from next Monday (3rd) to Friday 7th June to try the drinks yourself. We’re super excited about the ‘Cinema Paradiso’ made from Vodka, Cola, PopCorn and Jasmine Oil. And definitely order the fortified Baklava wine, with Mead, Aged Rum, Beurre Noisette and Baklava Spices. Who needs a holiday, eh?

Go back to cocktail basics

The Artesian at the Langham has just launched a brand new menu, and they are all based around just two ingredients each. And don’t worry about it being boring - there’s no dull rum and coke in sight. Find unconventional pairings like Perrier Joet champagne and cream, Star of Bombay gin and golden beetroot, and St Germain elderflower liqueur and red carrot.The menu took eight months to develop (although that must have been a VERY fun eight months!) and is made up of 22 to choose from.

Get a taste of adventure with the Turner Twins

Considering climbing Everest? Get inspired for your next adventure by listening to the Turner Twins at Mr Fogg’s’ Explorer Series next Monday. The Turner Twins are two charismatic brothers whose natural curiosity has set them on an unconventional life path that searches for answers by embarking on a series of challenges, and they’re looking at the ones faced by explorers 100 years ago. Hear their tales with plenty of gin cocktails in hand - it is Mr Fogg’s Residence, after all!