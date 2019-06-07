Things to do this weekend in London: 7 to 9 June Your weekend plans are sorted!

Hip, hip, hooray for the weekend! Find out what's happening this weekend in London, from new restaurants to try to new places to hang out with your friends and family. Read on for things to do in the capital...

Have a rosy day out at Le Pont de la Tour

Summer is the season for rosé. It's time to switch your prosecco for a glass or two of pink, and there's no better to place to toast the weekend than at Le Pont de la Tour. The French restaurant has stunning views overlooking London's iconic Tower Bridge, not to mention a very Instagrammable rosé summer terrace decked out with pink and white blooms. Running every Saturday until Saturday 31 August, the restaurant is serving a special three-course menu. It starts with a choice of eggs or other small plates, such as French toast or granola and yoghurt, followed by a main and a dessert. For mains, you can tuck into classic dishes such as grilled chicken, hamburgers or the very exquisite beetroot risotto. You have to finish with everyone's favourite French treat, crème brûlée - trust us, Le Pont de la Tour know how to do it - or the pain perdu. You could technically have French toast for starters and dessert; we won't judge. All this while sipping on some very refreshing and oh-so-drinkable Minuty Rosé.

lepontdelatour.co.uk

Take a steak masterclass followed by a six-course menu

Strictly not happening this weekend, but we thought we'd give you a heads-up because this is one event you do not want to miss. M restaurant in the City is hosting a one-off steak masterclass with head chef Mike Reid on Wednesday 19 June at 6pm. If there's anyone who knows steak, it's Mike. He is your meat guru. On the evening, Mike will present different cuts of meat from all over the world including Australia, the US and Argentina, and explain what makes them worthy of being served at M - and why others just don't make the cut. Mike, who spends half his time in Australia, is a big believer in using the highest quality meat and has spent years finding the best suppliers to deal with. Hence why M is the most premium place to enjoy your steak. After the workshop, you'll sit down to a six-course tasting menu in the swanky restaurant, where you'll be spoilt rotten by Mike and his team. Wagyu and Kobe beef are on the menu (you lucky things!) as are steak tartare and USDA Prime, but the showstopper of the evening has to be the soft-as-butter, melt-in-your-mouth Blackmore steak. Perfectly marbled and full of flavour, this rare gem of a steak comes straight from Australia and is possibly the best cut of beef you'll ever try. No wonder it's Mike's favourite. Head to the restaurant's website to buy your ticket now!

https://mrestaurants.co.uk/2019/05/23/steak-masterclass-mike-reid/

Dine in a secret garden at Inamo

We're always looking for cute little spots to dine alfresco now that the mercury's climbing a few degrees higher. It's always a plus when a restaurant or bar has an offer going, which is why you have to check out Camden's best-known secret, Inamo. The Pan-Asian restaurant, which specialises in Japanese food, has an eight-dish tasting menu for two that can be enjoyed in their quaint, wisteria-filled garden. Step through the archway of ivy and twinkling fairy lights and you'll be greeted with a relaxing and magical place to dine. You can start off the experience with a G&T before tucking into plates including salmon and tuna sushi bites, sizzling mushroom toban yaki and a stunning chocolate fizz fondue to finish.

buyagift.co.uk

Enjoy a day at the polo

With Polo season officially upon us, why not head to Chesterton's Polo In The Park! Beauty brand Lancaster is helping to celebrate a decade of the exceptional sporting event, which is being held at Fulham's Hurlingham Park this weekend. They will have a pop-up catering to revellers' suncare needs with the Lancaster Riviera Club, offering a haven for polo fans to relax in the sunshine, enjoying refreshments, complimentary Lancaster travel-size samples, and more. Also, make sure you head over to Slingsby Gin pop-up. What's not to love?

polointheparklondon.com