Things to do this weekend in London: 5 to 7 July Your weekend plans are sorted!

Hooray for the weekend - and it looks like a sunny one! Looking for fun things to do in London? You've come to the right place. Read on for restaurants you have to dine at and events you have to check out...

Enjoy a taste of high-end Peruvian food

COYA Mayfair has re-defined Peruvian dining in London - and it's not one to be missed! This July, COYA Mayfair will be showcasing their newest COYA Collective exhibition, Sketches of Cuba & The Land Of Tequila, a photographic series by Allan Jenkins. The menu highlights the diverse nature of Peru's culinary delights, and the kitchen team has been instrumental in creating seasonal dishes that shine a light on some of the country’s most overlooked ingredients. The menu, which is designed to be shared, include a selection of COYA signature ceviches; Alitas de Pollo, Langostino Tigre, Corazón Tradicional and Arroz Nikkei – sounds amazing!

coyarestaurant.com

Celebrate Bastille Day in magnifique style

Although this is not one for the weekend, from Monday, you will be able to enjoy the week in true Parisian style! With French spritzes from decadent French elderflower liqueur St-Germainto to fromage, Café Boheme have a selection of aperitif menus that will have you declaring Vive la France! Whether you’re a French national or an out-and-out Francophile, Bastille Day is the perfect excuse to celebrate.

cafeboheme.co.uk

Head to SUSHISAMBA’s terrace

SUSHISAMBA has one of the best views in London, so during the summer, you have to make the most of their two outdoor terraces. This summer, the East Terrace has had a bold and bright new refurbishment and is serving up bottle-conditioned cocktails - how does Cherry Blossom Negroni, Pina Colada Old Fashioned and Coffee and Chocolate Boulevardia sound?! There’s also boozy SAMBA POPS is you need to cool down and new summer sharing dishes so you can definitely spend the day there.

Experience an indoor garden in the heart of Soho

Mental health is one of the most important conversations right now. 100 Wardour Street aims to “shatter the silence” surrounding it and has created a summer-long ‘Wardourfest’ in association with the charity Mental health mates (founded by bryony Gordon and Mika Simmons). Wardourfest will see 100 Wardour St’s Atrium transformed into a “feel good garden”, adorned with natural, tropical decor to “inspire calm and creativity”, with a percentage of the profits going towards the charity. The garden will feature a range of activations from a botanical-inspired aperitivo menu featuring Ketel One Botanicals, to flower arranging classes and cocktail supper clubs where Executive Head Chef Kim Woodward will turn her talents to cocktail pairings.

See full lineup on www.100wardourst.com

Let fate pick your cocktail

If you can’t resist checking your horoscopes (because hey, what if you DO miss out on meeting someone tall, dark, and handsome on the tube?!), then you have to head to Barts in Chelsea to try their new menu. The special selection of 12 unique cocktails will run from 21st June through to the end of the summer and each star sign is represented in the perfect cocktail for their key characteristics and personality traits. For example, Cancers, known for being indecisive, can sip on a three-layered cocktail, where identifying the three different flavours will be a challenge sure to satisfy their curiosity and reluctance to select just one flavour in a drink. Perhaps whichever drink is your favourite could be the star sign to watch out for in a partner…?

www.barts-london.com

Choose a fruity cocktail at Henley

Heading to Henley Royal Regatta tomorrow? It’s certainly thirsty work watching all that rowing (well, it makes us tired just LOOKING at them) so grab a cocktail from The Berry Company. Their bespoke bar can be found in the Barn Bar and is serving up their high-quality juices (think blueberry and baobab or white tea and peach) alongside spirits to get you in the party mood. Make sure you have one in your hands to toast the winner!

Enjoy a Wimbledon themed dessert

For Wimbledon this year, Berners Tavern at The London EDITION has concocted a very special tennis-themed dessert in celebration of the world-famous tournament. In fitting with Wimbledon’s very English roots, the desert is made with British summertime favourites Strawberries and cream, whipped mascarpone, white chocolate and pistachio. Just how incredible does it look? It’s available all month - so make sure you head there if you can’t get your tickets for centre court!

Rankin x Latitude Festival

Fancy having your photograph taken by iconic British photographer and director, Rankin, who has a portfolio ranging from The Rolling Stones, Kate Moss and Jay-Z to Madonna? Well, here is your chance to get in front of the lens! Rankin has partnered with Latitude Festival to set up a live studio at the music and film event, where lucky festivalgoers can have their portraits taken by the artist himself. The man behind the most iconic celebrity portraits will also deliver a keynote speech in the Faraway Forest.

Book your tickets to the festival here

Download Westlife’s new single!

Westlife will be hoping to explode up the charts with new single Dynamite – a summer smash co-written by the one and only Ed Sheeran. “It has been amazing to work with him and he really has put his stamp on our upcoming album ‘Spectrum’,” say the boys, Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Mark Feehily and Shane Filan - who’s celebrating his 40thbirthday this week. The third single from their hotly-anticipated new album, it will be performed live for the first time on the ‘homecoming’ Dublin leg of their record-breaking Twenty Tour. “It’s about how falling in love creates such glow and light in someone’s life that it literally lights up the world around them. It’s an upbeat, fresh summer song and you could say it reflects the energy of our comeback,” they say. It’d good to you have you back, boys!