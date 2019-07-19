Things to do this weekend in London: 19 to 21 July Your weekend plans are sorted!

Dine at one of London's best steak restaurants

Londoners and visitors alike are spoilt for choice when it comes to finding amazing steak restaurants in the city, but the Heliot Steak House on Leicester Square is not one to miss. We wouldn't normally recommend eating on the square (it's a bit of a tourist trap isn't it?), but inside the Hippodrome Casino is a real gem of a steakhouse. Award-winning executive chef Ioannis Grammenos is at the helm of the restaurant and has just launched a new summer menu that features plenty of seafood, fish, lamb and chicken dishes. But it's the steak you want to get your teeth stuck into. Heliot Steak House prides itself on sourcing USDA prime steaks which are aged in their kitchens for between four and six weeks to develop tenderness and flavour. Order the rib eye, fillet, rump, sirloin or T-bone and choose a selection of toppings to dress your steak. We can't recommend the lobster tail enough - chunky and meaty to perfection - but there's also roast bone marrow, chargrilled prawns and fried duck egg among other options. Finish off your steak order with some of the classic sauces on offer, including garlic butter and pepper sauce.

For starters, the menu is more on the fishy side. The sea bass ceviche is quite the showstopper, theatrically served on dry ice. The delicate cuts of fish bathed in tiger's milk and passion fruit are oh so refreshing. If you have space for dessert, go for the devilishly good double chocolate brownie which has a layer of peanut butter and comes with a scoop of banana ice cream. After our visit, we can honestly give a thumbs-up to Heliot Steak House, a pleasant surprise considering its touristic location. And we can't mention the Hippodrome without making reference to Magic Mike. Oh yes, the show made famous by Channing Tatum is currently playing there. Pre-theatre dinner at Heliot Steak House followed by Magic Mike - sounds like the perfect night out.

Travel around the world at a unique food festival

This weekend, everyone's favourite travel mag is hosting its inaugural food festival, the National Geographic Traveller Food Festival. Taking over the Business Design Centre in Islington, the two-day event will offer masterclasses, workshops, tastings, demonstrations, wine tutorials and much more. Festival-goers will be able to eat their way around the world while also watch celebrity chefs including John Torode and Raymond Blanc in action. One unique stand that you have to stop by is Tisserand Aromatherapy, which has partnered with National Geographic to create a new collection of Nat Geo branded products. Made with 100% natural pure essential oils, the products are inspired by the natural world and are packaged in reusable washbags, recyclable plastic bottles and FSC cardboard.

Try culinary delights from across the globe

108 Brasserie has unveiled their amazing new menu - and we love it! The dishes focus on light, fresh and healthy dishes; where seasonal produce take centre stage. The ever-popular restaurant's new menu features bold flavours, alongside beautiful aesthetics, set to make 108 a truly memorable dining experience. Choices to try include Seabass Ceviche with Sweet Potato, Avocado, Plantain, Lime and Chilli as well as the Niçoise Salad, Seared Tuna, Green Beans, Soft Egg, New Potatoes and Olives. To finish, pick the Apricot & Amaretti Tart with Clotted Cream. Delish!

Sip on frosé cocktails in an outdoor terrace

Bid farewell to prosecco and Aperol Spritz, it's all about frosé this summer! And the best place to sip on what will become your new favourite tipple is Heddon Street Kitchen, off Regent Street. Gordon Ramsay's restaurant has a fabulous terrace overlooking the buzzy Heddon Street – it's a great place to people watch and see the restaurants and bars fill up for after work sessions. The restaurant has joined forces with Belsazar to launch its new cocktail menu. What's Belsazar, we hear you cry! It's only the trendiest vermouth to come out of Germany. You have to try the Belsazar Frosé, essentially a grown-up slushy consisting of rosé wine and Belsazar rosé – we've warned you, it's strong! Other cocktails on the list include the Belsazar rosé and tonic, the summer sun spritz, and the London Bells cocktail. You'll need some food to go with your blush-hued tipples and we can't recommend enough the tamarind fried chicken wings and the spicy tuna tartare served with wonton crisps. If you want something more substantial, it has to be the steak. There's a wide range to choose from, but all are dry aged for 28 days and laced with the restaurant's own Himalayan salt.

Experience the taste of Portugal in London

Experience Santa Nata's brand new pastelaria that has opened on New Row in Covent Garden! Santa Nata is dedicated to serving the best Pastel de Nata in London and their bakers have perfected the closely guarded recipe to ensure the perfectly sweet creamy egg custard is nestled in crisp layers of the flakiest, buttery pastry. With beautiful interiors of exposed brick and wooden floors, the new pastelaria also features the distinguishing glass façade where guests can watch the master pastry chefs making and baking the tarts fresh throughout the day. Stand at the counter and eat warm Pastéis de Nata, dusted with a little ground cinnamon or icing sugar whilst master pastry chefs work their magic; delicately rolling, shaping and filling.

Start your weekend mixing with your favourite celebrities

A very warm welcome awaits HELLO! readers who make it along to join A Place in the Sun Laura Hamilton at the Summer Fair at Lord Roberts on The Green in Purley, Surrey, on 20th July between 11-4pm raising money for The Sandcastle Trust. The event also includes a celebrity clothing sale with items donated by Laura and her showbiz friends including Andrea McLean of Loose Women and Michelle Heaton of Liberty X. The day will see the launch a Summer Art Competition for children to create the best piece of sand art with a prize of a three night stay for a family of five in a luxury cottage in Scotland up for grabs.