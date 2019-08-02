Things to do this weekend in London: 2 to 4 August Your weekend plans are sorted!

Hooray for the weekend! In need of something fun to do in the city? We've rounded up some of the best events to check out and places to drink and dine in London - read on for inspiration.

Get Lost in Brixton at this new rooftop terrace

Sunday is promising some sunshine, which means you'll find us lapping up the rays at Lost in Brixton, which opened this week. The new south London hotspot is easy to miss so listen carefully; step into Brixton Village by any of the three entrances and follow the planters to a space that has never been seen before by the public. Exciting! The buzzy rooftop terrace, which is decked out with wooden tables, booths and hanging plants, offers music, local draft beer and a Latin American-inspired cocktail menu featuring 16 summer spritzers. We can highly recommend the Pisco Sour and the Passion Fruit Caiparinha. Food can be ordered from the Village on Tablesnapper app; simply order online, wait at your table and a food runner will deliver it to you.

lostinbrixton.com

Watch Samantha Womack in The Girl on the Train

Loved Paula Hawkins' book and the 2016 film starring Emily Blunt? Then you won't want to miss the stage adaptation of The Girl on the Train, which is running at the Duke of York Theatre in the West End until 17 August. The show features Samantha Womack, of EastEnders fame, as Rachel Watson – an alcoholic and depressive character who fantasises of a better life following her broken marriage to Tom. Every day, she takes the train and watches out of the window, staring at the seemingly perfect couple Scott and Megan whose suburban house she can see from the carriage. When Megan suddenly disappears, Rachel launches her own investigation to find out what really happened. But with her booze-fuelled blackouts, can she really trust her own memory? Soap star Samantha plays a very convincing Rachel and shines as the protagonist, amping up the suspense with every scene. While the second act cuts out quite a bit of the book, the final hour is sure to grip you and have you on the edge of your seat. Samantha is joined on stage by former EastEnders stars Alex Ferns and Marc Elliott, Kirsty Oswald who plays a brilliant Megan and Adam Jackson Smith as Tom. Following its August run, the show will continue its tour around the UK, finishing in Blackpool in November.

girlonthetrainplay.com

Dine at one of London's best Turkish restaurants

Make sure you put The Mantl on your list of restaurants to visit! This new Turkish restaurant, founded by Serdar Demir, has just opened in the heart of Knightsbridge - and the food is incredible. The delicious menu focuses on the fireplace, with many of the dishes being cooked over an open coal pit. Food to try include; Smoked Eggplant with Kapia peppers with walnuts, garlic, honey and tarhana crisps as well as Feraye, crispy lamb beef manti served with tomato sauce, smoked yoghurt and mint butter. A stand out dish on the menu is the Pistachio Lamb Chops, served with shallot pomme puree, asparagus and pomegranate molasses. Be sure to finish your meal with the Baklava, which consists of delicate layers of filo pastry with a pistachio ganache filling - perfect!

themantl.com

Discover East London's newest urban destination

The Arches is a brand new venue 3 that champions creative collaboration and sustainability housed underneath 6 Victorian railway arches under 3 umbrella brands (640East, Taproom by Bethnal Green and Drop Yard). Offering Londoners everything from coffee, wines, spirits and co-working spaces. The Arches is the ideal destination for families, friends, workers, colleagues and dogs are also welcome to explore the endless options of this dynamic East London destination!

640east.co.uk/640east-at-the-arches

Tuck into some lobster

Check out the Wright Brothers, who have an amazing Native Lobster special! For the month of August only, guests have tuck into a whole native lobster, which is grilled with garlic butter and served with fries and a green salad. Is your mouth watering yet? The offer is available at all of their restaurant from Monday – Friday, find out more here!

Eat cheese toasties in style

Morty & Bob's is all about their cheese toasties, and with Patty & Bun they have created a one-off creation that you need to try! The Jose Jose Grilled Cheese has cured sausage, paprika, peppers and pickled onions (and, of course, all of the melted cheese), and is truly a tasty dinner treat. We'd definitely recommend having the truffle fries as an extra, and keep your eye out for the yummy berry cheesecake!

Have a glass of bubbly at Wilderness

The Veuve Clicquot Champagne Garden has been a firm fixture at Wilderness, a boutique multi-arts festival, for the past two years and returns to Cornbury Park this weekend. If you need a break from the sunshine, then definitely head there for a glass of Veuve Clicquot to add some luxury to your weekend (and get the ultimate Instagram shot!). It’s also got a free make-up stand where you can get a glitter makeover to really nail your selfies. Sparkly face, sparkly drink, what’s not to love?

Available until Sunday 4th August.

Get your techno fix at Eastern Electrics

Eastern Electrics returns to Morden Park this weekend (Saturday 3rd & Sunday 4th August) announcing an all star line up including MK, GOLDIE, ORBITAL, BIG NARSTIE AND MORE, plus two brand new stages and a pool party. Returning to Morden Park over Saturday 3rd and Sunday 4th August, Eastern Electrics is back with an all star lineup, new stages, a pool party, vamped up VIP area and more. Descending on South London’s luscious Morden Park, party-goers will have the chance to see some of the biggest names in electronic music. With the Saturday playing host to the likes of MK, Orbital (DJ set), Skream, Big Narstie, and Goldie, Roni Size, Ocean Wisdom, Nadia Rose & more playing the Sunday.

https://easternelectrics.com/