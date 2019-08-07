Meghan Markle's favourite luggage brand has just added a GENIUS twist Perfect for Meghan…

Remember when the Duchess of Sussex made sure her guests were looked-after at her New York baby shower with luxurious Away suitcases being delivered to the hotel? As a thank you for attending her special day, Meghan gifted each of her friends — who included Jessica Mulroney, Abigail Spencer (pictured), fashion designer Misha Nonoo, Serge Normant (her wedding hairstylist), publicist Celine Khavarani, and NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment Group chairman Bonnie Hammer — an Away suitcase.

Now, these suitcases are pricey but we can guarantee they'll be all over your Instagram feed over the summer - whether it's a millennial pink coloured one or one of the aluminium designs that Meghan gifted, they are the case du jour amongst the fash pack.

They're famous for being a 'smart suitcase' - with technical features such as portable charging, GPS tracking, and Bluetooth-connection. This obviously comes in super handy when you need to charge your phone when you're stranded at the airport, or need to track down your missing luggage.

But for summer 2019, the luggage brand has come up with a new tweak - and we wouldn't be surprised if Meghan has already placed an order because it's genius.

The new design has a new leather pocket at the front of the case which is SO handy to slot in your HELLO! magazine for your flight, or your laptop if you tend to do work on the go. No longer do you have to cram in your passport and boarding pass in your cross-body bag, and now you can just add it to the front of your case. We guarantee these will be a big hit with the travel bloggers on the 'gram.

Available this week, and you can get one in black, navy, asphalt, coast, and blush. Prices start at £325.

