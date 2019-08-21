Inside Ronan Keating's enviable family holiday in Turkey - and cute anniversary celebrations Squad goals!

Ronan Keating's Instagram of late has been an enviable tease, showing the Keating squad enjoying sunsets, yachts and private Turkish beaches - and now we're all questioning our own family holidays! The former Boyzone singer has been enjoying a luxury jet-set break with wife Storm, their two-year-old son Cooper and the singer's children, Jack, Missy, and Ali.

Staying at the dreamy Hillside Beach Club, Turkey, the family have been enjoying an idyllic escape in the southwestern turquoise coast of Fethiye. The 42-year-old singer posted a gorgeous snap on Tuesday of the whole Keating clan enjoying a sea-view sunset on a boat, writing: "Sunset smiles. Quality family time on Turkish waters. Love this place don’t want to leave." Staying at this luxury resort could set you back £305 for two people in a standard room. However, equipped with two luxurious spas, three restaurants boasting gourmet cuisine, water sports and an abundance of activities, we can see why Ronan is such a fan!

The Irish star's wife, fashion designer Storm, has also been updating her Instagram throughout the enviable holiday, sharing a variety of pictures of the crystal blue waters and gushing: "Seriously #Paradise". The Hillside Beach Club boasts three stunning beaches surrounded by turquoise sea and the Keating family have definitely been making the most of their time there, from boat trips above water to family fun in the sea.

As an added bonus, the family are also celebrating the couple's four year wedding anniversary. The Rollercoaster singer took to Instagram to wish a happy anniversary to "the love of my life", declaring: "Love you Stormy! Can’t believe 4 years have passed since you said I Do… You are the most incredible woman" The father-of-four sung his wife's praises continuing: "You have been the glue when it’s broken and the wedge when it’s stuck. You are my best friend. I pray we get to walk not just this road but every road in every universe always. Thank you baby All my love always." - We're not crying, you are!