Things to do in London this weekend: 6 to 8 September Your weekend plans are sorted!

Hooray for the weekend! Looking for something fun to do in the city? We've rounded up some of the best events to check out and places to drink and dine in London. Read on for inspiration...

Hang out at celebrity hotspot STK London

Everyone from Professor Green to Made in Chelsea's Louise Thompson to Love Island's Molly-Mae and Amy Hart have dined at party venue STK London. Located in Aldwych, the restaurant-cum-bar is known for its fine USDA grade steak and we can attest, it's mouth-wateringly delicious! Head chef Vincent Menager has just created the new seasonal menu, and if you're going for dinner, make sure you make the most of the set menu. For starters, you can never go wrong with the creamy burrata, followed by the steak for mains. There's a range of toppings to choose from, including king prawns, duck egg or smoked bacon and blue cheese. So indulgent! Finish your meal with either the mango coconut panacotta or the junk chalice to share, a sinful concoction of vanilla and caramel pecan ice cream, brownies, whipped cream, popcorn, marshmallows and candy floss – perfect if you have a sweet tooth. Plus, the set menu comes with a glass of bubbly. We'll cheers to that!

Have a cocktail like no other at Zuma

Head to the smart Japanese restaurant and bar in Knightsbridge to sample their fabulous new cocktails – the Zacapa-Zuma Ritual Serves. Tuck into bar snacks of seared tuna and squid as the bar tenders create your amazing drink in a pyramid shaped glass box that fills with smoke, inspired by Mayan heritage. You can choose between an Imox Negron and the Cib Colada, and is perfect for a special night out.

Fall in love with ballet at Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet

Matthew Bourne sees the New Adventures company, perhaps best known for their 2016 production of The Red Shoes, take on William Shakespeare's famous tragic love story. Speaking about the production on it's opening night, Mel Giedroyc said: "That was amazing. Matthew Bourne's Romeo and Juliet. It was extraordinary." Strictly's Bruno Tonioli added: "He's done it again. I was in pieces at the end of it. No one does it better than Matthew." What are waiting for?

Pay a visit to the most talked-about store on Oxford Street

The luxury British multi-brand retailer Flannels has opened the doors to its 18,000 sq.ft flagship boutique and concept space on London’s iconic Oxford Street. Wow! The new £10m London flagship features a new design concept created by Italian studio pconp in partnership with artist Riccardo Previdi. Situated on the most iconic (and busiest) shopping street in Europe, the store has four floors of carefully curated men’s and women’s luxury designer clothing and accessories. From runway collections to the latest streetwear drops, the store’s brand portfolio spans the hottest emerging designers and luxury’s biggest names including Balmain, Burberry, Ganni, Gucci, Off-White, Versace and Vetements.

You won't be able to miss it because outside, you'll find a three-storey curtain walling of 4K digital screens which will host W1Curates, one of the world’s biggest permanent digital public art installations.

The nearest tube station is Oxford Circus or Tottenham Court Road.

Be treated at Stratford Brasserie

Sick of the Westfield food court? East Londoners should absolutely head to the Stratford Brasserie instead waiting 20 minutes for a table in the shopping mall. The brasserie has a cool, chilled vibe, a huge space with modern furnishings and a signature fireplace in the middle of the restaurant, while the food includes second-to-none starters of fresh oysters as well as sweetcorn and truffle soup (which our waitress recommended and was an excellent choice). The mains are also unique and tasty, and we'd suggest going for one of the sirloin steak with the peppercorn sauce, you won't regret it!

Treat yourself with a hair transformation

West Londoners can now visit Chiswick's stylish new hair salon, MAYFIVE Hair. Hair Stylist Katie Allan, who counts Gemma Chan as one of her customers, will be on hand to ensure your hair is picture perfect. Whether you want a hair colour change, a haircut and blow dry - or all three, the salon will make sure you leave feeling transformed! Throughout her career, Katie has worked as a stylist at London's Fashion Week, and been an ambassador for L'Oreal,. An absolute hair care expert, there's nothing Katie doesn't know about colour and hair trends. Worth a visit!

Embrace the relaxed art of shared dining

Be one of the first to experience Bloomsbury Street Kitchen. The new restaurant showcases an exquisite selection of contemporary Mediterranean and Japanese small plates, complemented by a diverse variety of wines, sake and signature cocktails. Dishes to try include the Burrata with Seville orange, coriander and Manuka honey, Spicy chicken with chilli fries and tzatziki and the Chilean seabass with Scotch bonnet- 25 infused creamy labneh sauce. Make sure you finish with the Yoghurt and white chocolate 8 cheesecake with activated charcoal sorbet - yum!

Get FREE cinnamon rolls

From Friday 6 September – Saturday 7 September, Swedish bakery ‘Pappa Johan’s’ will open its doors in the heart of Notting Hill, to hand out thousands of FREE Cinnamon Scrolls to Londoners. With a minimalistic feel and Nordic look, visitors to Pappa Johan’s may be surprised to hear that the ‘hipster’ bakery has, in fact, been created by pizza chain, Papa John’s to celebrate the addition of the Swedish inspired treat to its dessert menu.

Find the Pappa Johan's at 95 Golborne Road, Ladbroke Grove, W10 5NL.

Be wined and dined at Restaurant Ours

With a newly appointed head chef, Douglas Santi, Restaurant Ours is one of those very special dining experiences you don't come across all that often! Everything from the entrance to the flower wall of this South Kensington eatery is an Instagram-lover's dream, and the restaurant has a lovely, chilled out atmosphere that the friendly and personable staff only make better. The food is simply delicious, and we would absolutely recommend the crispy feta, burrata d'andria and native lobster spaghetti alla chitarra. Mmm.

Enjoy the last few days of summer at Manetta's Bar

It may be September, but at Manetta's Bar, summer is still very much on the menu. The central London bar inside Flemings Mayfair is serving up three limited edition cocktails inspired by nostalgic childhood treats up. Get your camera at the ready for the perfect Instagram snap and try out one of the moorish tipples. Gin lovers will enjoy the Candy Cloud - a delicate blend of William Chase gin, Cointreau, cranberry juice, lime and sugar syrup, topped off with melted candy floss. The 99, meanwhile, is as it sounds, mixing vodka with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and a chocolate flake. And for the ultimate treat, try the Beside the Seaside - a combination of Plantation 3 Stars rum, apricot brandy liqueur, grapefruit juice, cherry bitter and a stick of rock to finish. Bar snacks are equally worth going there for, from mac n cheese to a crab burger, or for those feeling healthy, an avocado-based green salad.

The cocktails are being served until 23 September. For more information visit the website

Try the Santo pop up at The Little Yellow Door

Notting Hill’s ‘The Little Yellow Door’ is one of the best hidden gems in London, and until Saturday, Mexican restaurant Santo has taken over the kitchen, serving up delicious dishes such as Ceviche Guadalajara, Tostachos, and Baja-style fish tacos. They’ll also be margaritas (obviously), and live music to turn the party up a notch - so grab a bunch of friends and make a night of it.

Visit Tom Kerridge’s Pub in the Park in the Park

This weekend, Chiswick House is home to the Pub in the Park festival, which brings some of the biggest names in food and music to West London. Watch Razorlight, Clean Bandit, Scouting For Girls, Sophie Ellis-Bexter, and Toploader while feasting on some delicious food - the festival features a total of 18 Michelin Stars! Tom Kerridge said “We’re having so much fun on the Pub in the Park tour and I can’t wait to bring excellence in food, world class chefs, ace music and an awesome vibe to Chiswick and St Alban’s. It’s a great day out, come and join us!”

Grab your tickets for Krug Encounters Rhythm & Ride

Fancy giving yourself something special to look forward to? On Wednesday 18th of September, Krug Encounters – Rhythm and Ride will “draw guests an hour from London to the freedom of an enchanting forest, where each step and turn will reveal a perfect harmony of hidden moments of music, food and Krug”. You can expect champagne, delicious food, and three musical performances with train travel included - not a bad weekday treat, eh?

Buy tickets here.