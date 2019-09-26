Things to do in London this weekend: 27 - 29 September From theatre trips to the cinema and even an Ariana Grande pop up...

If you're in London this weekend - and you're looking for ways to keep busy and shelter from the rain, we've got just the thing. We've rounded up some of the best events to check out, whether it's an Ariana Grande pop-up to a theatre show, or even places to drink and dine, read on for inspiration...

Get active with the Color Run

Whether you're looking to reach your fitness goal or want an excuse to get outside and have some fun, the Color Run is the place to be this Saturday. The 2019 event is the Love Tour, so grab some friends, a partner or head down yourself and take part in what is described as the 'Happiest 5k on the Planet', celebrating healthiness, happiness and individuality.

It's not timed and there will be music, dancing and more massive colour throws at the Finish Festival party, so you're sure to get some fabulous pictures even if it's raining!

WHEN:

Saturday 28 September 2019 starting at 10am, but check-in times and locations vary.

WHERE:

Crystal Palace Park, Anerley Hill, London, SE19 2GA.

Tickets cost between £10-38 depending on the age and number of runners. For more information, visit thecolorrun.co.uk.

Let Reggie Yates entertain you (for free!) at the End of Summer Weekend Festival

Celebrity radio DJ and TV personality Reggie Yates is hitting the decks in London's newest hotel, the Lincoln Plaza London, in buzzing Canary Wharf on Friday 27 September and you're invited. Kicking off at 7pm, the End of Summer Weekend Festival also features the opening act Naro Music, plus pop-up food and drink stands from a selection of local and national artisan producers.

WHEN:

Friday 27 September 2019 - 7pm

WHERE:

Lincoln Plaza London, 2 Lincoln Plaza Canary Wharf, London E14 9BD.

Admission is free, but you need to apply for tickets on eventbrite before they go.

PLAN: Things to do in London when it rains

Shake it like a polaroid picture at TT Liquor's cocktail making classes

In Shoreditch you will find TT Liquor, a cool, cosy venue that host film screenings, has a rooftop bar in the summer time, as a unique cellar bar for the colder months. Since it might be a bit too rainy for the rooftop this weekend, why not try one of their cocktail making classes? Each guest gets to make their own selection of cocktails at their own station behind a custom-built cocktail bar, and you can even custom-tailor what kind of liquor you want to mix your drinks with. Fancy rum cocktails only? No problem.

WHEN:

The classes can be booked at any time, subject to availability, on the bar's website

WHERE:

TT Liquor is situated on Kingsland Road in Shoreditch.

Book your cocktail making class at ttliquor.com.

Go to the cinema to see the new film everyone's talking about

The Goldfinch is released this week, and it's a movie starring Nicole Kidman, Ansel Elgort and Luke Kleintank. This movie is based on Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, and is a coming-of-age film that follows the life of young Theodore Decker from the moment that he survives a terrorist attack at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in which his mother dies.

In the confusion of the attack, he steals a Dutch painting called "The Goldfinch" which becomes his very personal source of inspiration. Theodore is then taken in by a wealthy Upper East Side family and descends into a life of crime - ultimately leading to him dealing in art forgery.

Watch the trailer below...

WHEN:

It's released on Friday 27 September 2019

WHERE:

The Goldfinch is showing in most cinemas around the UK.

If you're looking for a cinema that's a bit different, try the Every Man cinema.

Grab your dog and head to Doggo Style

Looking for some Sunday fun? Doggo Style is an event for dogs and their owners to sniff out new friends, improve their ‘gram profile and generally have a paw-some time. Now in its second year, this Sunday's event has an extra loud bark and super special theme - #dogswithjobs. Driven by the fabulous location at Tower Bridge Court - an epic 68,000 sq.ft. office space kindly donated by creative events agency Shout About. With over 30 traders confirmed including doggy superfood, artisan collars, handknitted jumpers, slogan t-shirts, eco-friendly beds, natural grooming products, and special appearances from some of the most famous doggos in the UK, there is something for mutts of all shapes and sizes.

Tickets are priced at £4 in advance and £5 on the door, and all ticket proceeds go direct to London based animal charity, All Dogs Matter. Children and dogs go free (of course).

WHEN

Sunday 29 September 2019

WHERE

Tower Bridge Court, SE1.

For more information visit doggostylemarket.com and buy your tickets on tickettailor.com.

Channel your inner pop diva at an Ariana Grande pop up

Calling all Ariana Grande fans. On Saturday 28 September, you can take a trip to the FREE 'thank u, next' London pop up to celebrate the launch of Ariana Grande’s new fragrance. It'll make a great Instagram photo and you can dance the day away to Ari’s hits, you can pose for your 'Prom' pic, and you can even add your own personal inspirational message to the Burn Book.

WHEN:

Saturday 28 September 2019 - 12 noon - 10pm

WHERE

Protein Studios, 31 New Inn Yard, Shoreditch, London, EC2A 3EY.

Entry is free but you must reserve a time slot - visit arianathankunextfragrance.co.uk to reserve your ticket and find out more information.

Watch A Midsummer Night's Dream in Alexandra Palace's historic basements

For one of the first times in the history of Alexandra Palace, audiences will be invited to venture down into the cavernous basements for an immersive performance of Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Using the eerie atmosphere of this unique location, A Midsummer Night’s Dream will allow audiences to explore a rarely accessed area of the building, steeped in history and dating back almost 150 years. The basements have survived two devastating fires and housed 18,000 internees during the First World War, their original features are still evident and historical relics still remain to this day.

WHEN:

The final night for shows is 28 September 2019

WHERE:

Alexandra Palace, located just off the M1 and M25 and only 10 minutes from London Kings Cross.

For more information, visit alexandrapalace.com.

Turbo train with one-of-a-kind cycling class at RIAK Fitness

Cycling obsessive? A new training studio located just a few minutes from Holloway Road, RIAK Fitness, might have just the Saturday classes you have been looking for! The studio has a BYOB system (bring your own bike), meaning that you can cycle to the gym, then hook your bike onto a turbo trainer to sweat it out in a fun and focused class. We'd suggest the Bike to Run Brick class on Saturday morning - we think you'll want to go back for more!

WHEN:

Saturday 28 September at 9-10.30am

WHERE:

RIAK Fitness Studio 7, Studios Holloway 6 Hornsey Street N7 8GR

Visit Riak.Fitness to book in your class.

Slip on your dancing shoes at the Fusilier Museum

Held as part of Emerge Festival, the Retro Wartime Tea Dance will transport you back to the 1940s as you learn to tea dance and swing dance at the Fusilier Museum, located in one corner of the Tower of London. Once you've mastered the basics, head to the hair and make-up booth to get victory rolls and classic red pout so you look the part when a soldier asks you to test out your moves on the dancefloor.

WHEN:

Friday 27 September 2019 - 6:15pm-9:15pm

WHERE:

The Fusilier Museum London, just a five-minute walk from Tower Hill tube station.

Visit RegisterTeaDance to register and make sure you get on the guest list.

Grab a spoon and dig into some Bailey's desserts because - duh - it's Bailey's Dessert Week

If watching the marvellous creations on The Great British Bake Off just aren't satisfying your sweet tooth, dig into some delicious Bailey's-themed desserts that are being offered in 11 venues across London as part of Bailey's Dessert Week.

Head down to Covent Garden to indulge in La Gelateria's Pistachio al Almande, which combines pistachio sorbet and Baileys Vegan Almond Almande for a twist on the Italian Affogato. Why just have a regular coffee when a Bailey's Affogato is on offer?

WHEN:

All week from 23 September 2019.

WHERE:

11 venues across London, including La Gelateria Covent Garden.

For more information, visit baileys.com.

Raise a glass at Camden Oktoberfest 2019

It's that time of year again when you can plait your hair, grab the lederhosen, and enjoy some Currywurst and giant beers - and you don't need to go to Munich to do it. The Camden Oktoberfest is back and it is expected to be one of the largest celebrations to date. Every Saturday for the next few weeks, Camden's Electric Ballroom will be kitted out with bunting and long wooden tables where you can sit and listen to music from 10 piece drum and brass ensemble No Limit Street Band.

WHEN:

Saturday 28 September 2019 - 2pm-9pm

WHERE:

Electric Ballroom, 184 Camden High St, Camden Town, London NW1 8QP

The event is in high demand so visit festicket.com to reserve your place.