Things to do in London this weekend: 12 - 13 October There's no excuse to stay inside!

From sipping on cocktails to challenging friends to a pillow fight, London has some fabulous events to keep the whole family entertained all weekend. Keep scrolling to see some of our top picks...

Challenge your friends to a pillow fight

If you don't want to be separated from your pillow this weekend, a visit to the Pillow Fight Club pop up is in order. To celebrate the arrival of their new pillow collection, Premier Inn is putting its four hundred thousand leftover pillows to good use in a classic pillow fight which will see contenders learn the rules and techniques before challenging friends or family members to a battle. As well as grabbing some fantastic photos by a giant pillow wall, you can also leave with a free pillow. Sounds dreamy!

WHEN: Sunday 13 October 2019 - 1-6pm

WHERE: 15 Bateman Street, London, W1D 3AQ

Tickets are free and can be purchased from eventbrite.co.uk

See Judy in the cinema

Fancy relaxing with some popcorn and a good movie? Watch Renée Zellweger play American singer and actress Judy Garland as she arrives in London in 1968 to perform a series of sold-out shows at the Talk of the Town. The film, which also stars Rufus Sewell, Jessie Buckley and Michael Gambon, sees the performer prepare for the show, battle with management, and begin her romance with her fifth husband Mickey Deans.

Watch the trailer below…

WATCH: Judy trailer.

WHEN: Released on 2 October 2019.

WHERE: Judy is showing in cinemas across the UK.

To see it at the Barbican, visit barbican.org.uk

Get walking for Schnauzerfest

Credit: Instagram/Schnauzerfest

If you're a dog-owner, grab your furry friend and head on a more unusual walk by joining in with charity fundraising event Schnauzerfest. The walks are taking place across the country to raise money for rescue dogs and increase awareness of the cruelty of puppy farms. Oktoberfest may be over but there's plenty of time to join Schnauzerfest!

WHEN: Sunday 13 October 2019 - staring from 10.30am

WHERE: There are several walks taking place, including one in Hampstead Heath starting on East Heath Road.

There is no cost associated with taking part, but donations are welcome. Find your nearest walk at schnauzerfest.org/

Become a gin connoisseur for London Cocktail Week

Gin-lovers are in for a real treat this weekend. A number of masterclasses are being held at The Rooftop in celebration of London Cocktail Week, each of which focuses on different types of gin. The Sipsmith-focused masterclass will celebrate the Negroni, where you can make one classic version and one with Sloe gin. The welcome drinks and numerous tastings are worth every penny of the £12 ticket.

WHEN: Sunday 13th October 2019

WHERE: The Trafalgar St. James, 2 Spring Gardens, SW1A 2TS

Purchase tickets at designmynight.com

Silent disco fitness class

Credit: Instagram/London Jungle Runners

Treadmills and exercise bikes can get repetitive and boring, so mix up your workout by taking to the woods for a London Jungle Runners class. Listen to some fabulous Jungle/ Drum and Bass music while dancing, running and stretching in a calming atmosphere - and rest assured the only witnesses will be the woodland animals! All abilities are welcome, but remember to bring your own wired headphones and be prepared to get your sweat on.

WHEN: Saturday 12th October 2019, multiple times from 9:30am.

WHERE: Highgate Woods, London, N10 3JN

Tickets cost £12 and can be bought at londonjunglerunners.com

Book a plant workshop

Credit: Instagram/Botanical Boys

Who doesn't love a plant to brighten up their desk or home? If you want to make your own, Botanical Boys is holding terrarium masterclasses where you can sip on Prosecco while you build a miniature garden in a 3-litre glass jar. Learn about the history of terrariums, hear about layering and planting techniques, and choose from a range of colourful plants and materials. Escape the stress of everyday life and walk away with a cute plant - a treat for the eyes and the mind, there really is no downside. Book soon because places fill up quickly.

WHEN: Book the next available slot on Saturday 2 November 2019 - 1-3pm

WHERE: Samsung KX, Coal Drops Yard, King's Cross, London N1C 4DQ

Tickets cost £60 and can be purchased at botanicalboys.com/samsungexperiences/