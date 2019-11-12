11 of the best UK Christmas markets you have to visit Here's where you can get in the festive spirit...

Picture the scene - snow-coated cabins and Christmas fir trees dotted around Alpine villages as familiar aromas of bratwursts and glühwein fill the air. This is the Bavarian Christmas every shopper with a case of wanderlust dreams of around this time of year... and with our pick of Christmas markets here in the UK, you needn't leave the country to soak up the festive atmosphere. From Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland to Leeds' Christkindelmarkt or Edinburgh's St Andrews Square, there are a plethora of festive markets right here on your doorstep to enjoy this year. We've rounded up some of the best Christmas markets in the UK…

1. Frankfurt Christmas market, Birmingham

Birmingham's Frankfurt Christmas market is the largest German market outside Germany and Austria, so you don't need to venture out of the country to treat yourself to festive cuisine and drink. Sip on glühwein, weissbeer, mulled cider, or tasty hot chocolate as you soak up the bustling atmosphere of the small village in the heart of the city. The market has run in the city every year since 2001, and become a firm favourite with both residents and visitors from all over the UK and Europe. It will open in Birmingham City Centre on 7 November and runs until 23 December. The market is open from 10am to 9pm each day.

2. Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland

One of London’s most popular parks will transform into a magical Winter Wonderland yet again this Christmas. From 21 November to 5 January, guests can expect the usual attractions of skating on the open-air ice rink, laughing in the Winter Wonderland Comedy Club and strolling through over 100 fairy-lit Bavarian style wooden chalets. The event will also offer the world’s tallest transportable Observation Wheel, A Christmas Carol theme at the Magical Ice Kingdom and a new programme of comics at the Winter Wonderland Comedy Club.

3. Edinburgh Christmas market

Soak up the festive atmosphere at Edinburgh's Christmas market from 16 November - 4 January. Located in the heart of the city, over 100 stalls offer arts, crafts, decorations and culinary delights. Make a day out of it and visit some of the other nearby attractions, such as the Forth 1 Big Wheel.

4. Swansea Christmas market

The market runs all the way through until 22 December with the traditional red and green chalets open daily offering an array of unique gifts, intricate handcrafted glass and ceramics, homemade chocolates, decorations and delicious food and drink. As well as the stalls, you'll find a Christmas bar where you can relax with some mulled wine. You'll also find Santa's Grotto nearby on Portland Street, while an ice rink and funfair are also within walking distance – a must for a fun family day out.

5. Belfast Christmas market

The Belfast Christmas Market runs from 16 November until 22 December 2018 at the Belfast City Hall offering not only gifts but a huge feast of food stalls too. This year the market features over 30 international traders offering incredible foods from across the continent, such as Belgian chocolates, French crepes and Dutch pancakes. Whether you want to buy some hand-painted pottery for Christmas, take a ride on the vintage carousel or sip on mulled cider, there's something for everyone.

6. Liverpool Christmas market

With mulled wine and hot chocolate flowing, the Liverpool Christmas market will return to St George's Plateau in mid-November. You’ll find an array of traditional festive style cabins dressed in garlands and warm lighting to create a magical Christmas ambience. Step inside the Gin Tin for a festive tipple, try out the karaoke cable cars at the Ski Lodge or try a Yorkshire Pudding Wrap. Shop for Christmas gifts such as handmade jewellery, slippers, scarves and homeware stalls, while the kids enjoy plenty of vintage fairground rides.

7. Leeds' German Christmas market

Christkindelmarkt is Leeds' German Christmas market, which transforms the city's Millennium Square into a scenic winter village, complete with over 40 traditional wooden chalet stalls, themed indoor venues and a traditional Christmas carousel ride. Promising fun for all the family, you'll find stalls for Christmas shopping, the Bavarian-style eatery Alp Chalet, and free weekly children's shows each Sunday featuring Winter Wonderland Princesses, along with face painting, interactive games and balloon modelling. The market opens on 8 November until 21 December.

8. London's Borough market

Christmas at Borough Market will run every day from 4 December to cater for those panic-stricken last-minute shoppers. With the sound of bells and Christmas carols in the background there is a real Christmas vibe. As one of London's most vibrant markets, you'll find lots of festive treats for the family including stalls selling home-made gifts, food demonstration pop-ups and plenty of mulled wine and snacks on offer. If you are looking for fresh produce to bring home for the Christmas table you will find a huge variety of stalls selling different cheeses, wine, vegetables, fish and meat.

9. Bath Christmas market

With over 150 wooden chalets lining the cobbled streets of the city centre, Bath's Christmas market is the perfect place to find an original gift for a loved one this Christmas. If you're all shopped out, try your hand at festive wreath-making before admiring the city’s Christmas decorations at Thermae Bath Spa. The market will open from 28 November until 15 December.

10. Cardiff Christmas market

Cardiff's 2019 Christmas market will bring together over 200 exhibitors in 85 stalls selling a diverse range of high quality, original and handmade products. The stalls cover everything from ceramics to beauty and even leatherwork, making it a great spot to do your Christmas shopping. There are several food and drink stalls too, so you can make a full day of it. Opens 14 November until 23 December.

11. Nottingham Winter Wonderland

Each year Nottingham transforms into a traditional Christmas card scene complete with an ice rink, Christmas trees and an ice bar. The free Winter Wonderland returns to the city on 15 November, with over 70 specialist stalls at its festive market, many of which are locally based and offer something for everyone including artisan cheeses, jewellery, fashion and Christmas decorations to name just a few. With a number of bars, eateries and entertainment in and around the city, it's sure to get you in the festive spirit.

