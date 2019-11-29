17 Christmas things to do in London: from Tiffany & Co's ice skating rink to Winter Wonderland and carol concerts It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas...

There's no better place to get in the festive spirit than London. From seeing Kew gardens light up with Christmas decorations to hiding out in a rooftop igloo and experiencing a Victorian Christmas party, here's our guide to some of the best things to do in London this Christmas...

1. Visit the Tiffany & Co. ice skating rink in Covent Garden, inspired by the holidays in New York City, and gab some presents in the Tiffany Fragrance shop.

2. Sip on a festive cocktail as you huddle up with friends in a rooftop igloo overlooking the city at Aviary bar.

3. Grab a crepe and some mulled wine as you wander around the Bavarian market stalls at Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park.

4. Tick off your Christmas shopping and get in the festive spirit at Westfield London, Shepherd’s Bush, which features London’s biggest Christmas tree. And whilst you're there, head to brand new restaurant YO! Kitchen for some tasty treats!

5. Meet Father Christmas at one of London's best-known landmarks, the Royal Albert Hall, in an hour-long interactive experience that includes puppetry and live music.

6. Animal-lovers should head to ZSL London Zoo where you can become Keepers Little Helpers, helping prepare festive surprises for the zoo’s animals.

7. Experience a Victorian Christmas party at the Victoria and Albert Museum, complete with festive decorations and an interactive performance.

8. Test out your skating skills at the Natural History Museum's ice rink which has a huge Christmas tree in the centre and a Café Bar to warm up.

9. Snuggle up at The Botanist’s outdoor bar and enjoy hot food surrounded by snow-capped fir trees, wood cabins and twinkling fairy lights.

10. Head to the cinema to relax in front of new romantic comedy, Last Christmas, starring Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding. We love The Ritzy in Brixton or Picturehouse Central in Picadilly.

11. Take some pictures of the one million lights illuminating the Royal Botanical Gardens in Kew.

12. Feast your eyes on Hogwarts' winter makeover at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, featuring a tree-lined Great Hall and a magical Yule Ball.

13. Show your support for all the furry friends of Battersea Dogs and Cats Home at the Christmas carol concert.

14. Take a picture in front of The Ivy Chelsea Garden's Narnia-themed wonderland, complete with the iconic wardrobe and lamppost.

15. Witness jugglers, fire-breathers and sword-swallowers at the award-winning show La Clique inside the 1920s Leicester Square Spiegeltent.

16. Take your kids to a weekend Eclair Decorating Workshop with Maitre Choux - you'll take home a stunning Christmas Tree pièce montée to seriously impress your guests.

17. Make sure you pay a visit to Guiness' pint-sized pub for a cosy Christmas. Complete with a cosy fireplace, Christmas tunes and plenty of board games, you can enjoy a perfectly poured pint of Guinness with close pals.

18. Rock your best fancy dress costume and join in with the Great Christmas Pudding Race in Covent Garden which helps raise money for Cancer Research UK.

19. Raise a glass at the Dorchester Hotel for their festive afternoon tea, inspired by 'A Letter to Father Christmas' - and make sure you visit on a weekend to enjoy their spectacular children's choir (you'll be humming songs all day).

